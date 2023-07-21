Titanic Belfast tops the list of NI’s top 10 tourist attractions for 2022

Titanic Belfast was the most popular tourist attraction in Northern Ireland last year, according to new figures.

Data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) shows that there were 610,000 visitors to the attraction in 2022 — an increase of 173% from the previous year.

The second and third most popular attractions on the top-10 list, which excludes the likes of country parks and forests, were the Derry Walls (577,000 visitors) and the Giant’s Causeway (422,000 visitors).

Other places making the list include the Ulster Museum, which claimed fourth position with 387,000 visitors, and Pickie Funpark in Bangor, securing fifth with 353,000 visitors.

Londonderry’s Guildhall, W5 in Belfast, Ballyronan Marina, the Centre for Contemporary Art Derry/Londonderry and Mount Stewart complete the top 10.

In total, these sites attracted 3,667,000 visitors in 2022.

Since it opened in 2012, Titanic Belfast has proven extremely popular, luring tourists from across the globe.

Derry Walls (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

It features various exhibits telling the story of the famed ocean liner and recently opened four new rooms — called Never Again, Ballard’s Quest, The Ship of Dreams and The Lasting Legacy — each exploring the lives of the passengers on board the ship when it sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 and those who built her.

Installed earlier this year, the centrepiece of the newly refreshed Titanic Belfast is an illuminated 7.6m-long scale model of the ship, which is suspended from the ceiling and rotates.

Judith Owens, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said: “We are delighted that Titanic Belfast has once again been named Northern Ireland’s most popular visitor attraction.

“Twenty twenty-two marked 10 years since we opened our doors, and earlier this year we unveiled a multimillion-pound investment programme which has seen the introduction of four exciting new themed galleries, providing our most spectacular visitor experience to date.

“We recently welcomed our seven millionth visitor and continue to experience strong visitor numbers from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

“We are pleased to see the return of the North American market post-pandemic and, whilst some of the European markets have been slower to return, we are working hard to target these visitors and are confident that the reimagined Titanic Experience will drive new and repeat visitors and ensure that Titanic Belfast remains a world-class, must-see global visitor attraction for years to come.”

The historic Derry Walls, meanwhile, were constructed between 1612 and 1619 to enclose the city, controlling trade and for use as fortification.

Over the centuries they have withstood sieges, in 1649 and again in 1689, and have never been breached.

During the Troubles they became part of a ‘peace wall’ separating the two communities and were refortified with military watchtowers.

The Derry Walls were reopened to the public in 1995 and guided tours are on offer.

The Giant's Causeway (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Looking at the most popular country parks and forests, Crawfordsburn Country Park in Bangor came out on top, with 994,000 visitors in 2022, followed by Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm in Lurgan (578,000 visitors) and Castlewellan Forest Park in Co Down (500,000 visitors).

Other parks and gardens featured in the top 10 attractions include Dungannon Park, Carnfunnock Country Park and Roe Valley Country Park.

Crawfordsburn Country Park features two beaches, a waterfall and vast woodland with views across Belfast Lough.

It is home to a wide range of wildlife, including hedgehogs, rabbits and badgers.

Nearby is Grey Point Fort, one of the best preserved early-20th century coastal forts in the British Isles.

Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm centres on Fairview House, a Georgian farmhouse dating back to the late 20th century. It features rare breeds of animals traditionally found on farms here a century ago, including saddleback pigs and Irish moiled cattle.

One of the more recent features of the site is a large maze of evergreen trees and gabion baskets. At its centre is interpretative material telling the story of Master McGrath, the most famous greyhound in Ireland.

Combined, country parks and forests brought in 3,399,000 visitors in 2022, while attractions listed as ‘other’ welcomed 1,958,000 and visitor/heritage centres greeted 1,703,000.

Museums and art galleries had 1,542,000 visitors and historic properties had 1,089,000.

Gardens attracted 678,000 people last year, while zoos, nature reserves and other wildlife sites brought in 347,000 visitors.

Unsurprisingly, the summer months were the most popular for visitors across all attractions, with 1,303,000 flocking to the various sites in June, 1,012,000 in July and 1,297,000 in August. This compares with lows of 455,000 in January and 562,000 in February.

Nisra figures also reveal that 34% of workers at NI’s visitor attractions are full-time employees, 41% are part-time and 26% are unpaid volunteers.