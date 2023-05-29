Travel Review: Basque in the glory of San Sebastian

There’s more than Michelin Stars to this foodie paradise. Check in at Villa Soro and discover a city full of things to do… and eat

The Old Town, or Parte Vieja, with the Basilica of Saint Mary at the end

So three years and counting on Duolingo had brought me to this point.

Aided by a little ale-induced Dutch courage, I was ready to strike up a convo in Spanish with the taxi-man.

But then just like that, as quickly as the morning sea mists are burned off by a beating Basque sun, my bravado evaporated.

There was an air of hostility with the taxi-man, and I chickened out.

“Hablas ingles? (Do you speak English)” I spat out rather pathetically, putting the onus on him fearing my grasp of Spanish might be insufficient to get us where we needed to go.

Which was the Old Town, by the way, ground zero of San Sebastian’s world-famous food scene.

“Noooo,” he drawled back angrily, “Hablas espanol? (Do you speak Spanish)”

And so we got off on the wrong foot, the taxi man and I; he incandescent that me, a blow-in, in his home city, had the audacity to ask that he accommodate me in a foreign tongue.

Suitably scolded, Spanish it was to be then from here on with Senor Angry Pills.

So let’s see. I knew the word for town is “pueblo” and that old is “viejo”, so this one should be easy.

“Vamos a pueblo viejo, por favor.” (We’re going to the old town, please).

“Mmmmm...” he shot back, “I think what you mean is la parte vieja,” the beginnings of a smile just starting to curl at the sides of his mouth.

So that was that, this whole good cop, bad cop routine was a charade, he was having me on the rascal, he spoke perfect ingles.

But in any event, our little exchange taught me two valuable lessons.

First, that language rarely translates directly. It’s the old town to us, but the old part in Spanish.

And that secondly, Basques are a fiercely proud people. Don’t swan in here haughtily expecting everything in English.

And so began my belated introduction to a city I have lusted after for years, seduced by all this talk of San Sebastian as “the culinary capital of Spain”.

It’s said there are more Michelin stars here per capita than anywhere else in Europe, and with that in mind, the quality of the grub served up during my flying visit last month came as no surprise, including the sauteed turbot at the renowned Gandarias.

What did take me aback, however, was the drop dead gorgeous scenery.

This is nothing like the arid, parched and sun-baked Spain I know and love from years holidaying near Marbella in the Costa del Sol.

One of Spain’s wettest regions, the Basque Country is every bit as wild and rugged and bright emerald green as Ireland itself. And even prettier I would hazard.

Breaking through the clouds on our approach to Bilbao airport, and then during the 90-minute coach journey which whisked us across to our wonderful base at Villa Soro in San Sebastian, I was constantly wowed by the stunning higgledy-piggledy landscapes set among the densely wooded Cantabrian mountains.

The beautiful Villa Soro hotel in San Sebastian

Not for nothing has the region been described as Spain’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

I had planned to visit here for my 40th a few years ago, before Covid abruptly closed down the world. And ever since, alongside the Amalfi Coast and Santorini, it’s been lingering quietly at the back of my mind as one of the first places in Europe I wanted to visit when we all got back on the wagon.

This adventure was short and sweet; a little too short, if truth be told. Two overnights, with most of the first day spent bussing it from Belfast to Dublin, flying the two hours over to Bilbao, and then a further hour-and-a-half to San Sebastian — or Donostia in Basque — means I can only offer a rough and inexpert guide to the city.

Fleeting as it was, though, it was still long enough for me to fall head over heels. And in particular with the Old Town — or should that be the Old Part — the storied, historic heart of San Sebastian, a paradise for bon viveurs with its concentration of restaurants and tapas bars.

Pintxos rather than tapas are more popular in this part of the world. Like much of the Basque language, it is a strange word to English speakers, and refers to the small snacks which are ubiquitous here, and typically consist of meat, fresh seafood, olives, peppers or the like, skewered on a cocktail stick and stacked high on a bit of bread.

I couldn’t get enough of them — though I did order one mistaking it for a lovely sliver of beef, only to bite into a cold, slimy aubergine.

My beef pintxo, masquerading as aubergine

But back to the Basque language. Apparently it is one of the oldest in Europe, and with next to no connection to any other, including the Latin-based ones such as Spanish. Roughly a third of the population in the region speak it, but try as I might, it beat me. Exhibit A: the fruity, local white wine in one of the bars I visited went by the name Txomin Etxaniz.

Try pronouncing that after a few glasses of red...

A bastion of gastronomy it may be, boasting no fewer than five restaurants with Michelin stars in this tiny area alone, but the Old Town is not just for food and drink, it’s for the more culturally refined too.

Once the poor part of the city where the fishermen lived, it’s claustrophobic yet beautiful, a warren of criss-crossing streets crammed with centuries-old, light, white or caramel-coloured buildings, the majority of them rebuilt in the years after Wellington’s infamous siege of 1813 when an Anglo-Portuguese army, many of them drunk on local brandy and wine, sacked and torched the city.

Untouched by the fires, thankfully, and still standing tall is the centrepiece of the Old Town, the stunning Basilica of Saint Mary, a baroque Roman Catholic church completed in 1774.

A relatively small city with a population of less than 200,000, the main tourist attractions are its three beaches — including La Concha, the crescent one with its sweeping promenade that you see on the postcards — and Monte Igeldo, a lookout point towering over San Sebastian, and offering the most iconic views of the half-moon La Concha down below.

While the views are great, chances are you’re in San Sebastian for the grub — the wife and I certainly were — and we enjoyed some tasty pintxos at Bar Barolo on our first night, and the following lunchtime at Sirimiri, where we befriended another Irish couple on the lash, Pete from Coleraine and Ciara from Dublin.

There’s a tradition here known as txikiteo — there’s those Basques flinging random vowels and consonants together again — where friends move from bar to bar, having a wine and a pintxo in each.

Gangs of roving revellers are known as caudrillas, though at roughly €140 per person for a guided tour, I decided it best that we strike out on our own.

And another tradition is how they pour the local Txakoli wine. With a touch of theatre, from a height, as our barman at Sirimiri expertly demonstrated.

The bartender pouring me a traditional sweet wine, from a height as tradition decrees

​When I return, as I surely will, and this time for a week, it will be back to the delightful boutique hotel Villa Soro, whose small but attentive team enriched an already perfect mini-break.

On TripAdvisor, almost 900 from just over a thousand reviews rate it excellent, which says it all really.

Opened just over 12 months ago by the Soldevila-Ferrer family, it dates back to 1898 and so is one of the few remaining heritage properties in San Sebastian.

Located in the fashionable Barrio de Gros within walking distance of the Old Town, it just oozes class from the minute those big black electric gates roll back to reveal what was once the seat of an old aristocratic family.

The main — and original — part of the hotel has just 15 bedrooms, all tastefully decorated in keeping with its age. But while on one hand, it’s a 19th century time capsule, with its grand central staircase, striking wood-panelled bar, open log-burning fireplaces and stained-glass window repurposed from an old chapel, it’s simultaneously chic and modern, with sleekly-decorated bedrooms and my favourite touch, a rain shower.

A bedroom at Villa Soro in San Sebastian

South-facing too, we were able to soak up the rays on our balcony whenever the sun occasionally poked through.

A further 10 more contemporary bedrooms were added when a second building was constructed out the back where the stables once stood, most boasting their own private gardens.

But it’s the team who really make Villa Soro. An old man once told me that in hospitality, staff is everything; they will be the ones rather than the food, the drink, the decor or the ambiance who determine the quality of the experience.

And in Virginia, who kindly provided a whistlestop tour of the hotel, pointing out the works of local art and the history behind the place; in Gorka, who literally mapped out the Old Town for us, recommending the all-important best places to eat; and in the pint-sized but brilliantly bubbly barman Juan-Michel, who never came up for air regaling us about his travels in Ireland, the owners of Villa Soro have struck gold.

The welcome here is big and warm and genuine. I’m still not sure about those taxi-men though.

Travel factfile

■ Villa Soro is open year-round. Rates from €250 (approx £210) B&B per night. For more information, visit the website at www.hotelvillasoro.com

■ You can fly to Bilbao or Biarritz from Dublin, with San Sebastian less than two hours away by bus transfer from both