What will summer travel look like in 2023?

These holiday trends are on the rise, says Katie Wright

Travel may look somewhat different this summer — © Press Association Images

There are certain trends on the rise — © Press Association Images

Whether the destination is near or far, the way we travel is constantly evolving, with holidaymakers seeking out new opportunities and firms hoping to capitalise on consumer demand.

These are some of the trends set to soar in summer 2023…

Liquids in your luggage

Sick of having to buy travel-sized toiletries or decant your essentials into mini bottles? Well, here’s some good news.

Teesside Airport and London City Airport have scrapped the 100ml liquid rule after installing high-tech 3D scanners, meaning passengers can carry up to two litres of liquid and they don’t have to be put in a separate plastic bag.

The UK government has set a June 2024 deadline for most airports to follow suit, which could lead to a significant reduction in queues for security – and a whole lot less hassle.

Staycations

“More and more UK holidaymakers are turning to self-drive, self-catered UK breaks as a way to manage the cost-of-living challenge,” says Paul Hardingham, managing director of Landal GreenParks.

“Whilst the South West continues to be a popular destination, we’re also seeing high search volumes and bookings for central England and the North, with pet-friendly lodges with hot tubs being hugely popular.”

Electric vehicles

Part of the continuing sustainable travel boom, demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is on the up in the UK.

“I expect this trend to continue and for EVs to prove popular among couples and families going on staycations this summer,” says David Wells, CEO of EV charger brand Go Zero Charge.

“When it comes to long-distance travel, driving an EV is significantly more sustainable than driving a vehicle with an internal combustion engine.”

The government has pledged £56m to install more charging points across the country, meaning staycationers can venture farther afield.

Wells adds: “People might be surprised to learn that less than 4% of electric vehicles have ever fully run out of charge. An average EV can do over 200 miles with a fully charged battery.”

Teaming up with travel buddies

Catering to travellers who don’t want go it alone but aren’t attracted to traditional tours, group trips aren’t just a way to see the world – they offer the opportunity to make friends for life.

“For those in their 30s and 40s, travelling solo in a meaningful way can be tricky, especially when most group travel is geared towards the partygoers or retirees,” says Lee Thompson, co-founder and CMO of adventure-travel company Flash Pack.

The average customer age is 39, with trips designed to make socialising easy, so you could partner up with pals for future holidays.

“In a recent survey, 87% said they have made four or more friends on Flash Pack’s adventures,” Thompson says.

“People travel with us to meet new friends, followed by travelling to interesting places – the future of travel will be all about the people and connections, and less so about the destination.”

Renting your holiday wardrobe

“Travellers are prioritising expenditure on the essential parts of their trip – namely accommodation, transportation and the chosen destination,” says Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International.

“But [they are] taking a more cautious approach when it comes to spending on non-essential aspects of their holiday, such as souvenirs, gifts or a new holiday wardrobe.”

To that end, fashion rental sites are helping travellers save money on pricey purchases.

If you’re jetting off to a destination wedding or a glam location like Dubai or Mykonos, you can hire glitzy dresses, suits and accessories for a fraction of what it would cost to buy them.

Rotaro offers rentals for up to 12 days, while Hurr Collective goes up to 20 days and Hirestreet 30 days, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to return the items after your trip.