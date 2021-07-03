Wild Ireland: 8 birds to spot in Ireland this summer

It’s the ideal time to get the binoculars out to see some summer visitors, says Niall Hatch

This is the perfect time of year to keep an eye and ear out for some of our summer migrant birds, which are currently breeding across the country.

One of the most obvious of these is the swift, an all-dark bird with long, scythe-shaped wings that is most easily detected by its distinctive screaming calls as it flies over towns and cities.

They are only ever seen in flight or entering their nesting cavities high in buildings, and never perch on wires or land on the ground.

Another common summer migrant, often confused with the swift but completely unrelated to it, is the swallow.

These are often associated with farmland, though they occur in a wide variety of habitats and always nest inside a human-built structure, such as a barn, shed, porch or garage. Unlike swifts, swallows are often seen perched on wires and also readily land on the ground to collect mud, with which they make their nests. Look for their red faces, white chests and long forked tail-streamers.

Read more Wild Ireland: 20 places to go really wild across the island

A close relative of the swallow is the house martin, another summer visitor to Ireland from sub-Saharan Africa and one that builds cup-shaped mud nests on the outside of buildings, usually under the eaves, as opposed to the inside. Like swallows, they are dark glossy blue above and white below, but they have a white – not red – face and have a prominent white patch on their lower backs.

The sedge warbler is another summer visitor to Ireland, departing for Africa in the autumn. It is especially fond of reed beds and tangled vegetation beside water, and its characteristic scratchy song is a notable feature of many Irish wetlands. They can be quite secretive, but singing males will often clamber to the tops of reed stems and will even sing in flight.

Where you find the sedge warbler, you will also usually find the reed bunting. Unlike the species mentioned previously, this species occurs in Ireland year-round. Males in particular are very distinctive if seen well – their streaky brown bodies contrasting sharply with their handsome black-and-white head pattern.

Two of Ireland’s most common and widespread summer visitors are the closely related willow warbler and chiffchaff. These small, slender, yellowish-brown birds look virtually identical to each other, and can be very difficult to tell apart visually.

Thankfully their songs could not be more different, allowing for much easier identification. The willow warbler sings a flowing, descending flurry of soft notes, whereas the chiffchaff says its name: a sharp, rhythmic ‘chiff-chaff-chiff-chaff’ that is one of the easiest Irish birdsongs to identify.

Over the coming weeks, be sure also to listen out after dark for a curious squealing sound, usually only heard in June and July, sometimes likened to the sound of a gate swinging on rusty hinges. This is the call of a young long-eared owl, not long out of the nest, begging its parents for food, and it is one of the best ways to detect the presence of owls. If you happen to hear this sound or to see an owl, BirdWatch Ireland would be very grateful if you could please log the details for us at https://arcg.is/vu0DK and see birdwatchireland.ie/birds/long-eared-owl

To become a member of BirdWatch Ireland, support its work as a conservation charity, visit www.birdwatchireland.ie