Zurich travel review: An artistic Mecca

Domhnall O’Donoghue visited Switzerland’s largest city and discovered many long-lasting connections with Irish artists

Morning time, and I’m navigating central Zurich — enchanting but quiet city, thanks to a Swiss law prohibiting the opening of shops on Sundays. Today, however, my goal isn’t to purchase La Prairie beauty products or stock up on Lindt chocolate. Instead, fuelled by muesli and coffee, I’m visiting the grave of Ireland’s most celebrated writer, James Joyce.

After clearing Quaibrücke bridge — Lake Zurich and the Alps standing majestically to my right — I arrive at Bürkliplatz square only to discover that some of the city’s transport has been cancelled to accommodate maintenance. I imagine Joyce grinning because now the route to the hilltop Fluntern Cemetery is — like his work — somewhat inaccessible.

Inspired by the characters in Ulysses, who spent a day in mid-June traversing Co Dublin, I persevere. After exchanging a tram for a bus — and passing Kunsthaus Zürich, keeper of one of the world’s most extensive art collections, including masterpieces by Van Gogh, Canaletto and Monet — I eventually arrive at the cemetery.

As my anticipation grows, I pause to wipe away the sweat cascading from my brow due to the robust summer temperatures. The roars of excited children in the nearby zoo contrast with the silence in these elegant but surprisingly modest grounds adorned with pine trees, plants and flowers.

Joyce’s grave and accompanying statue are easy to find, helped by a sign guiding the way. While scanning three additional names on the grey slab — his wife, Nora, their son, George, and daughter-in-law, Asta — I’m reminded of Tom Stoppard’s play, Travesties. This Tony-award-winning drama spotlighted influential figures who stayed in Zurich during WWI, including Joyce, Lenin and Tristan Tzara, founder of Dada — the radical movement that celebrated the absurd.

Great cities like Paris, London, New York and, of course, Zurich have a long and impressive history of attracting artists — for various reasons. Some emigrated to engage with centuries-old culture, others to succeed in major art centres. For many, they uprooted to escape political persecution and instability and, in the case of Joyce, censorship.

James Joyce's grave

AN ARTISTIC MECCA

“Artists have been coming to Zurich for years — here, there’s always been generous support for creatives at local, cantonal and national level,” says Aoife Rosenmeyer, Head of Communications at Kunsthalle Zurich — one of many institutions that exhibit international contemporary art.

Aoife, who grew up in Belfast but now lives in Switzerland’s largest city with her husband and children, mentions that besides a robust literary and music scene, this country “has always punched above its weight in the visual arts.”

“Zurich is an open and friendly city — it’s not big, making it easy to make contacts,” she tells me during the launch of Zurich Art Weekend — a hugely successful free event that connects over 70 public and private art institutions through exhibitions and events. Now in its sixth year, this joyous and ambitious initiative emphasises international work and collaborations — just as Switzerland has always done.

“I feel locals understand that they have a responsibility to welcome artists here from all over the world, including the island of Ireland,” Aoife adds before mentioning Co Derry’s Willie Doherty.

Zurich Art Weekend (c) Nicolas Duc

The two-time Turner Prize nominee specialises in photography and video and has enjoyed a long-lasting relationship with Switzerland, exhibiting in Galerie Peter Kilchmann on several occasions.

Aoife also notes that on St Brigid’s Day this year, the Irish Embassy hosted an event for female creatives to engage with other artists and writers.

STREET ART

Outside of museums and galleries, there are a remarkable 1300 art objects activating the streets and squares — some of which I admire during an e-bike tour. These eye-catching and, often, bold works — such as Max Bill’s Pavillon Skulptur and Jean Tinguely’s Heureka — undoubtedly help slow locals down in this busy city, but my guide, Maria Abegg, views them as constant reminders “that we are an international art city.” She adds that every redevelopment budget allocated to areas across the city impressively includes a percentage to be invested in art.

Max Bill's sculpture (c) Christian Beutler

Thanks to my inexperience in cycling in major cities, over our two-hour tour, I about manage to avoid joining James Joyce in Fluntern Cemetery while duking it out with trams, cars and buses. However, thanks to Maria’s guidance and safety precautions, I not only survive our jaunt but receive an overview of some of the city’s landmarks, like the university, ETH Zurich, with its far-reaching views of the city. From here, I spot Fraumünster church — famed for its Chagall stained-glass windows.

25 HOURS IN ZURICH

Throughout my whistlestop visit, I stayed in 25 hours Zurich, located between the pulsating Langstrasse and the new Europaallee district. Delightfully, the property’s stylish interior echoes its commitment to supporting the arts — since opening in 2017, the hotel has invited artists from many disciplines to exchange their studios for residencies here. Talks, performances and exhibitions are regular occurrences.

25hours Hotel, Zurich

“Our dream is to become a hotel with its own artistic legacy,” 25hours CEO Christoph Hoffmann once claimed.

Elsewhere in the city, Kronenhalle — one of Zurich’s most legendary restaurants — has already achieved this legacy. In 1924, Hulda Zumsteg and her husband transformed a derelict hotel on Bellevue Square into a popular meeting spot. Twentieth-century icons like Chanel Coco, Yves Saint Laurent and Federico Fellini were drawn to its laid-back atmosphere, and, before long, the walls were decorated with collectable art — many were gifts given from appreciative painters.

Amongst work by luminaries like Miró, Picasso and Rauschenberg, I notice a duo of images of James Joyce — a portrait and photograph. Legend has it, this eatery hosted his final meal.

Given his ability to find the extraordinary in the ordinary, I can’t help but think that Joyce would be pleased with being allowed to overlook the many conversations and exchanges taking place in Kronenhalle, located in the heart of his adopted home of Zurich.