Ukraine has endured it 100th day of Russian occupation… with no signs of conflict coming to an end

This weekend marks a grim milestone: Mark Bain asks if war fatigue has made the invasion a side story in our lives

A line of buses placed to impede the advance of Russian forces in Mariupol. Photo by Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Mark Bain

It tells you all you need to know about the mentality of the people of Ukraine, 100 days into the war following the Russian invasion, that the Ukrainian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest took all the plaudits then swiftly turned their attention to defending their country.