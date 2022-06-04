Ukraine has endured it 100th day of Russian occupation… with no signs of conflict coming to an end
This weekend marks a grim milestone: Mark Bain asks if war fatigue has made the invasion a side story in our lives
It tells you all you need to know about the mentality of the people of Ukraine, 100 days into the war following the Russian invasion, that the Ukrainian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest took all the plaudits then swiftly turned their attention to defending their country.