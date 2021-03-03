UTV reveals Tracey Magee as its new political editor

UTV has announced its broadcaster Tracey Magee will be its new political editor. ( Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph )

The journalist, who has worked at UTV for almost 24 years, will succeed Ken Reid who leaves at the end of the month.

Tracey has worked in politics in UTV since 2012, becoming Deputy Political Editor in 2016.

Her time in politics has spanned nine elections, four referenda, three political agreements, the collapse and restoration of Stormont, the Brexit process from its beginning to the present day and the succession of every party leader in the executive.

Tracey’s journalistic career started in the Mid Ulster Mail in 1995 as a reporter and she also spent a period at the Sunday Life. She moved to radio presenting with the former BCR, before joining UTV in 1997.

She held many editorial roles prior to taking on a political brief, including in planning, general reporting and presenting.

Speaking about her appointment on Wednesday Tracey said: “There’s never a dull moment in politics in Northern Ireland, more true than ever in recent years in terms of Brexit and the pandemic.

"I’m looking forward to bringing these important stories and other political developments to our audiences."

She added: "“There is a fabulous politics team in UTV and it’s been an honour to work alongside some of the giants in political journalism over the years, none more so than Ken Reid, whom I’ll miss dearly as a colleague and friend.”

Head of News and Programmes at UTV, Simon Clemison said: “This is one of the top jobs in journalism in Northern Ireland and Tracey will continue our proud reputation for highly trusted and engaging political reporting and analysis, told in a way which is accessible to all.”

Meanwhile, Ken Reid said: "I am absolutely delighted for Tracey. She is a superb and trusted journalist, and UTV's political reporting will be great hands as a result. I wish her every success for the role."

As well as news reporting, Tracey will also continue to be a regular contributor to UTV’s weekly political programme, View from Stormont.