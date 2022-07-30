‘We had a ball with Trump’: The Irish culture warriors who became darlings of the American right

With their prolific media output about abortion, climate change and trans issues, Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney are now key figures in the US culture wars – with the former president’s backing. The controversial couple talk to Donal Lynch

‘Trump was in great form — telling stories — being naughty’: Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer

Donal Lynch Sat 30 Jul 2022 at 13:48