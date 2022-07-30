‘We had a ball with Trump’: The Irish culture warriors who became darlings of the American right
With their prolific media output about abortion, climate change and trans issues, Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney are now key figures in the US culture wars – with the former president’s backing. The controversial couple talk to Donal Lynch
Donal Lynch
As America processed the imminent overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling this May, a play about one of the country’s most notorious abortion cases opened at a theatre in New York’s midtown.