15 family friendly attractions in Northern Ireland

Brighter weather lies ahead, and Northern Ireland offers lots to do for those looking to combat boredom

With spring on its way you’ll soon be out and about looking for things to do. Whether it’s in the wilds of the countryside, swinging through trees in play parks or mountain biking through forest, there’s lots to do across Northern Ireland for family day fun days out. Here’s 15 options to choose from:

Ulster Museum, Belfast

Enter into the vast building and come face-to-face with the giants of pre-history — the dinosaurs. As well as an Egyptian mummy and Patrick the Irish Wolfhound, all ages can enjoy modern masterpieces of art and sculpture and the riches from ancient Celtic hoards. The museum is a treasure trove of the past and present is a world to captivate the curious.

Titanic Belfast

This award-winning attraction takes visitors on a journey over nine interactive galleries. Drawing together special effects, dark rides, full-scale reconstructions and innovative interactive features, this visitor experience is one of the best in the world. Travel back to Victorian Belfast and meet the men who worked on Titanic and see what life on board was truly like from the joy of boarding to the devastation of saying what was the final goodbyes to loved ones.

Carrickfergus castle

Home to the famous ballad, this Norman stronghold has stood the test of time and endured multiple attacks over its 800 years. Nearby, the Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre — which used to house the town’s gaol, is an art-lover’s paradise filled with local works and historic gems.

Carrickfergus Castle (Liam McBurney/PA)

Candy Factory

The popular east Belfast landmark that is Aunt Sandra’s Candy Factory offers visitors that same feeling as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This place is a dream for children of all ages: gobstoppers, our famous ‘Yellow Man’ honeycomb, raspberry ruffles, Belfast lollies and brandy drops are just some of the tempting treats on offer. Tours are available, as well the opportunity to get hands on experience on how traditional sweets are made.

Aunt Sandra's factory

Belfast Zoo

A visit to this popular landmark is a perfect family day out and still one of Belfast’s best-loved attractions. The zoo recently revealed that it had welcomed one of its newest arrivals, a baby gorilla. As well as informative talks and demonstrations about the animals — from the giraffes, penguins and the playful and active lemurs — the zoo also offers picnic and play areas (and the favourite souvenir shop).

Belfast Zoo

We Are Vertigo

A place that prides itself on the motto, ‘you’re never too old to have fun’, the venue has trampolines, an alpine-themed adventure park, ski centre and a whole host of great activities for a fun-filled day. There’s indoor skydiving at its Titanic park site, while its inflatable park at its Newtownbreda location is the largest in the world. For further information: wearevertigo.com

We Are Veritgo

W5

If you’d prefer to indulge their brains rather than their bodies, take yourself to the science and discovery centre at W5 Belfast, an award-winning science and discovery centre in the Odyssey Arena. Full of interactive exhibits, it has inspired kids and adults for more than two decades. A walk along the Odyssey Promenade is a must as well. With eight new interactive displays unveiled last autumn, there is always something on here to keep your little Einsteins engaged.

W5

Giant’s Causeway

A wonder of natural beauty, this site — flanked by the wild North Atlantic Ocean and a landscape of dramatic cliffs — is Northern Ireland’s first UNESCO heritage site. Home to a wealth of history and legend, the 40,000 basalt stone columns left by volcanic eruptions 60 million years ago, has captured the imagination of all who see it. There’s also an award-winning visitor centre to unlock the mystery, myth and legend of this place and Finn McCool.

Giant's Causeway

Lough Neagh

A 30-minute drive from Belfast, the UK’s largest freshwater lake is a haven for nature lovers. Lough Neagh boasts a diverse range of habitats that can be observed from bird watching hides. As well as stunning views of the lough, there are four miles of footpaths, five birdwatching hides, woodland, ponds, wildflower meadows, picnic and play areas. For further information: discovernorthernireland.com/

Lough Neagh

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Co Derry

Delve into the life and times of the Co Londonderry poet and one of Ireland’s greatest writers. Situated between Heaney’s two childhood homes at Mossbawn and The Wood, and only a few hundred yards from St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy, which he chose as his final resting place, HomePlace is at the heart of the area that inspired so much of the poet’s work. Visitors gain insight into Heaney’s relationships with local people and landscapes and you can immerse yourself in the Nobel Laureate’s literature.

Homeplace

Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh

History buffs of all ages can follow the emigrant trail from the thatched cottages of Ulster before boarding a full-scale emigrant ship that will transport you back in time to the log cabins of the New World. You’ll meet an array of costumed characters on your way with traditional crafts to show, tales to tell and food to share among the 30 exhibit buildings telling the story of three centuries of Irish emigration

Ulster American Folk Park

Rathlin Island

The Ballycastle ferry to Rathlin Island travels just six miles across the Sea of Moyle. This island is six miles long, one mile wide, L shaped and home to a slowly increasing population of around 140 people. A short walk from the harbour is the Boathouse Visitor Centre (seasonal opening) where visitors can discover some of the exciting history, learn about present day island life and see some artefacts from shipwrecks around the island. Enjoy many of the walks the island has to offer including along the shore to Mill Bay where you may see some of the resident seals basking or at play.

Rathlin Island

Enniskillen Castle, Enniskillen

Northern Ireland has more castles than a collection of fairytales and if your little knights and princesses are into them, then you’ve come to the right place. In Fermanagh, you’ll find one of the best. Enniskillen Castle hosts history days throughout the year — perfect for any family day out. You can enjoy a walk around the castle along the shores of the Lough Erne before sitting down on the banks and taking out that picnic basket.

Enniskillen Castle

Armagh Planetarium

Apart from being steeped in Georgian architecture, the city of Armagh is home to the Planetarium. Aspiring astronauts can use interactive displays to learn about the cosmos and watch the latest space news in real time. Highlights include a full-colour 3D experience projected onto the dome of the planetarium while you can travel to the International Space Station before departing for Mars in our 3D stereo room.

Armagh Planetarium

Strangford Lough

As well as the ferry that operates between Portaferry and Strangford, there is the Exploris Aquarium.

From native fish to the colourful coral reefs of the tropical oceans and the dark depths of the Amazon Rainforest, there’s something for every little sea explorer at this dip into the deep. If you’re a history or heritage enthusiast, Strangford is a place will grab your attention.