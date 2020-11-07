A case of all change on French ski slopes

Once restrictions have been lifted, the resorts will be welcoming visitors with open arms. Georgia Humphreys recommends the Alps

At the start of our week's skiing in France, I would have been petrified at the suggestion from our instructor to go off-piste. But a few days in, and I've discovered the thrill of leaving the neatly carved slopes behind.

We're here on a week-long trip with Ski Beat, who have been organising high-quality ski chalet holidays to the French Alps for 33 years.

Our chalet, Fleur de Neige, is in Plan Peisey, a laid-back village that's easy to walk around - with breathtaking views of the Vanoise National Park.

Just a few minutes' walk away are both the high-speed six-seater chairlift, the Peisey - which takes you towards the Les Arcs ski area, and the Vanoise Express, a double decker glass-floored cable car which zooms you over to neighbouring resort La Plagne. It's the perfect location for fitting in as much skiing as possible.

And there's a lot of variety too. Together, Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry and La Plagne make up an area called Paradiski, which has 425km of pistes - 70% of which are located at an altitude of more than 2,000m.

My best pal Libby and I are pretty confident skiers, but decide to do intermediate ski school. Our first off-piste expedition takes us off the edge of a red run (that's intermediate level to non-skiers) on the way back down to Plan Peisey and through the middle of looming pine trees. We fly over squeal-inducing bumps, up and down mounds of fresh snow, and around plenty of sharp turns, finally exiting the forest breathless, our legs like jelly.

The snow is thick - about 40cm - having fallen heavily the night before, and instructor Fred explains calmly that skiing in powder requires a whole different technique. You often go faster and have to let gravity take you - it's important to not be scared to face downhill. The idea is you do fewer turns and make sure you don't lift your ski up as you do them.

It's certainly tricky not having skied in snow this deep before, but luckily, we just have to follow Fred's path, as he traverses across the mountain face. The best way I can describe it is like gliding through birthday cake icing.

There are a few (many) hair-raising moments, and it's intensely exhilarating.

For our last lesson, we head down a black run and I realise just how useful the off-piste skiing has been. It's given me the self-belief I needed that I have the technique to be able to do these advanced-level slopes, and I'm so much less tense. (Maybe a shot of Fred's homemade genepy - a punchy herbal liqueur - on the chairlift beforehand helped too.)

Our apres-ski feels especially well-deserved that day, and Fred drops us off at La Folie Douce.

It's exactly the sort of foot-stomping, table-dancing bar Libby and I wanted to visit while in the Alps. There's a DJ and it's bustling with people busting moves in fancy dress or garishly bright ski suits.

But things will feel a little different this ski season, of course, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The cosy lounge in Fleur de Neige.

Guests will have to abide by social distancing rules in the communal areas of chalets, and they will also need to wear face coverings, unless in their bedrooms or seated at the dining table.

There will be additional cleaning and disinfecting throughout all Ski Beat properties, and they're going to be operating stricter arrival times, so chalets can be cleaned and left empty for a designated period.

To keep people safe while out on the slopes, ski hire shops will be following all the increased safety precautions; all hired equipment will be thoroughly cleaned and hand sanitising gel made available.

Face masks - and they have to be proper masks, not just a snug like you might usually wear skiing - will be compulsory whilst waiting for, and riding on, all ski lifts, which will also be regularly cleaned.

Ski Beat is doing all they can to give customers peace of mind.

Their 'Book with Confidence Guarantee' means three things; customers can book now and pay their balance 28 days before travel, they can postpone or change their holiday, free of charge, up to 28 days before travel, and there's protection in the event that your holiday is impacted by Covid-19.