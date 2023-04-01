A room with a view: A night in the lavish Fitzwilliam Hotel’s penthouse

John Mulgrew visits one of Belfast’s most glamorous suites and experiences the city’s best tourist attractions

The bedroom looks onto some of the best sights of Belfast city centre

Holidaying at home has been front and centre in our tourism sector here for the last couple of years.

As the pandemic limited our travel, the volume of visitors choosing hotel stays locally shot up while the number of ‘glamping’ sites also began to soar.

But spending an evening in the city in which you live remains a rarity for me. I’ve been living and working in Belfast for the best part of 20 years. I call it home. I’m overtly familiar with the creaks and crevices of the city centre and parts of Belfast I’ve had the fortune to live across my two decades here.

However, spending a day in the city as a visitor, and an evening in arguably Belfast’s most luxurious hotel room, is certainly a change of pace for the better.

Let’s start with what we’re calling home for the evening. The Fitzwilliam Hotel is one of the city’s top five-star hotels, but on this occasion we’re experiencing something different on this unseasonably sunny February day.

The ninth floor takes you to the hotel’s grand penthouse suite. This is a relatively new addition to the Fitzwilliam and certainly positions itself at the front of the grid in terms of city luxury.

It’s a lot to take in. Firstly, you’re greeted by a huge dining area — framed by large balcony windows wrapping around the side of the room.

The penthouse affords impressive views of the city

To your left, a high-end Yamaha baby grand piano. It’s started to feel like I’ve come back after an evening presenting the MTV Europe Music Awards circa 2011.

The living area is cosy yet has the modern feel of a New York high-rise. There’s ample seating — a soft lime green — for several people, subtle artwork, desk, huge bed and a wide-panorama view of the north side of the city.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel's penthouse suite

Walking next door to the bathroom, it’s all now starting to evoke the atmosphere of a luxury spa. There are double sinks with matte gold fittings, a shower and steam room and grand bath perched right at the window overlooking the city.

But the room’s balcony, even on a nippy day (despite the sunshine), is an impressive place to spend a few contemplative moments. You’ll have views carrying right up to City Hall and onwards, catch the cranes to the east, the ‘balls on the Falls’ to the west and towards the south.

Inside, there’s a kitted-out mini-bar with full bottles of spirits alongside all the tools needed for cocktail-making.

So, when you can prise yourself from the lavish surroundings of your home base for the evening, how do you spend a casual day in the city itself?

Of course, there’s the usual swathe of attractions if that’s what you’re after. Titanic Belfast has had a recent £4m refurb, Ulster Museum is always worth a visit while you could take in a tour or see a show.

For us, today’s about food and drink, so we pay the always reliable St George’s Market a visit. There are a lot of things to choose from here — we start with a savoury crepe. Egg, ham and cheese — a classic combination which I haven’t had since I was a young lad.

Next is Tom and Ollie for some ‘hotel room cheese’. Coolea and a strong Irish mature cheddar come home with us.

An early lunch is next on the agenda in Jumon, not far from the hotel. This largely vegan and mostly vegetarian spot pairs big Asian flavours with lots of umami. Don’t leave without ordering the turnip dips with greens, chilli oil and poppadom. You can thank me later.

If you’re after something to wash that savouriness down with then Bittles Bar will provide you with some of the best Guinness in the city, a short cocktail in Bert’s Jazz Bar or a selection of all things brewed in the Sunflower.

We opt for Fountain Lane on this occasion — sitting right beside Jumon. It’s busy and boasts a healthy mixture of locals and visitors.

Then, it’s back to our opulent penthouse fortress in the sky to pretend we’re significantly more important than we are for the evening.

In terms of hotel dinner options, a ham hock and pink peppercorn terrine is savoury, meaty and a touch fiery, while a custard tart to finish is a solid example of the classic style alongside some well-crafted petit fours — including a macaron and a little raspberry ruffle-style truffle.

Come morning, breakfast is something the Fitzwilliam certainly nails. There’s the usual plethora of cold and hot things to consume from the buffet, but ordering off the menu itself showcases some well-executed classics.

Eggs royale brings forth two perfectly poached topped with a canary yellow hollandaise which has the silky texture of emulsion — it’s glossy and there’s not a split in sight.

And like that, it’s back to reality — just a couple of miles away.

