A taste of the Orient: Donal Skehan’s homemade dumplings, roast plum pork and tropical coconut cake

Our food writer on how to recreate some top Asian dishes at home

Last week, I had my first trip to London in over two years to cook and appear on This Morning. Pre-Covid, a lot of my work involved regularly going back and forth to London, and to come back after the strange times we’ve been living in certainly felt like the start of a new chapter of life.

Like many of my previous visits, this one was fleeting, though with just enough time to try a restaurant or two in between appointments. We had a little celebration lunch for the release of my new cookbook and ate at Kricket, an Indian-inspired restaurant with small sharing plates like crispy Keralan chicken, brown butter paratha and crispy samphire pakoras with tamarind and date chutney — totally addictive eating.

Although I like to eat at the newest restaurants, I am also a creature of comfort, and over the years of going , despite all the new spots popping up, I still like to visit old favourites.

Yauatcha is a Cantonese dim sum teahouse that always feels fancy, and a spot I’ve been dragging my suitcase in and out of for the last 12 years. Quality dumplings, buns, puffs, noodles and more are on offer, and it’s hard to go wrong. Over the years, I’ve dipped in to dine solo or for a business lunch, and it never fails me.

During the course of the pandemic, I had forgotten how much eating out inspires my recipe writing and food ideas, so I can’t tell you how exciting it is to see the world opening up again.

This week, inspired by my travels, here are recipes that draw on some Asian influences that can be easily made at home with great results. Homemade dumplings with dipping sauce and garlic greens is a great weekend supper that’s fun to make with the whole family. A feast of roast pork with plum, soy and star anise is an ideal swap for Sunday’s roast chicken. And to finish it off, a sweet mango, passion fruit and coconut cake that is perfect to make in advance and a slice of sunshine on these dark days.

Homemade Dumplings with Dipping Sauce & Garlic Greens

Time: 45 minutes + resting time Serves: 4 (makes 24) For the dough: 200g plain flour 90-100ml hot water Good pinch fine sea salt For the filling: 300g pork mince 1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger 2 tbsp finely chopped chives 1 tbsp soy sauce 2 tsp fish sauce 1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine Good pinch fine sea salt

For the dipping sauce: 2 tbsp finely chopped spring onion 1 small red chilli, finely chopped 2 tbsp groundnut oil or vegetable oil 4 tbsp light soy sauce 1 tbsp Chinese black rice vinegar (or, if you don’t have it, mix 2 tsp rice vinegar with 1 tsp good balsamic vinegar) 1 tsp honey For the garlic greens: 1 tbsp groundnut or vegetable oil 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced 400g leafy Asian greens, shredded 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tsp sesame oil

Method 1. Firstly, make the dough. Put the flour in a bowl and pour in the hot water and mix with a fork until it is shaggy and quite wet. Stand for 10 minutes then turn out and knead to a smooth ball. Cover with an upturned bowl and leave to stand for an hour. 2. Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce. Put the spring onion and chilli in a small bowl and heat the oil in a small pan. Once heated, pour the oil over the spring onion and red chilli, then add the soy sauce, vinegar and honey. 3. For the filling, mix all the ingredients together. 4. Divide the dough into two lumps and roll each into a rope. Then cut each into 12 equal-sized pieces, so 24 pieces in total. Roll each piece into a 10cm disc and keep under a lightly damp tea towel. 5. Put a spoonful of filling onto each disc, then use your fingers to pleat and squeeze the edges closed. There are lots of methods for shaping dumplings and they take a little bit of practice to get right, but even if your dumplings are imperfect, they will still taste fantastic. A good starter method is to use your fingers to pleat around the edge, bringing it together to form a neat little bun with a pointed top. 6. Bring a large pan of water to the boil and put a layer of baking paper into the bottom of a double steamer. Place the dumplings in the steamer and place over the pan and cook for 10 minutes. 7. Meanwhile, for the greens, heat the oil in a pan and add the garlic, greens and a splash of water and cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then remove the lid, add the soy and sesame oil and cook for a minute more. 8. Serve the steamed dumplings with the greens and the dipping sauce.

Roast Pork with Plum, Soy & Star Anise

Time: 1 hour + marinating time Serves: 4

Ingredients 800g pork shoulder, skin removed but fat left on, cut into strips about 4cm thick 3 tbsp plum sauce 2 tbsp hoisin sauce 2 tbsp oyster sauce 25g brown sugar 2 star anise 1 tsp Chinese 5 spice 3 tbsp soy sauce 2 tbsp Shoaxing rice wine 3cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated 3 cloves garlic, grated 250g basmati or jasmine rice 300g Asian greens (bok choy or pak choy) 1 tbsp soy sauce Sea salt & freshly ground pepper

Method 1. Put the pork strips in a dish. Blend the plum, hoisin and oyster sauces with the sugar, spices, soy sauce, rice wine, ginger and garlic. Pour half of this mix over the pork and coat well. Cover and leave to marinate for as long as you can, ideally overnight. 2. Heat the oven to 220C/fan 200C. Put a wire rack over a roasting tin and pour a large mug of water into the bottom. Put the pork onto the rack and roast for 15 minutes. Then reduce the oven to 180C/fan 160C. 3. Cook for a further hour, basting with the leftover marinade every 10 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking. 4. Meanwhile, cook the rice. Wash well and put into a pan and cover with 500ml of water. Season and bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Then drain into a sieve and sit it over the top of the pan and cover with the lid to steam. 5. Put the greens in a steamer and cook for 2-3 minutes, then put into a dish and drizzle with soy sauce. 6. Slice the pork and serve out the rice and greens.

Mango, Passion Fruit & Coconut Cake

Time: 1 hour Serves: 4-6

For the coconut cake: 3 large eggs 150g caster sugar 100g dairy-free sunflower spread, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing 100g desiccated coconut Juice of 1 orange 50g gluten-free flour, plus extra for dusting 1 tbsp gluten-free baking powder

For the passion fruit frosting: 100g dairy-free sunflower spread 200g icing sugar, sifted Generous pinch of sea salt flakes ½ tsp vanilla extract 2-3 passion fruits, halved, pulp scooped out and sieved to remove the seeds To decorate: 1 large firm ripe mango, peeled, and cut into thin slices 1 passion fruit, halved 1 heaped tbsp lightly toasted coconut curls (optional) Method 1. This can be made as a dairy-free cake, but feel free to use real butter in place of the dairy-free spread. When I can’t find passion fruit in the shops, I often zest up a lime and toss the mango slices with the fine strands and a good squeeze of the juice. 2. Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 20cm square non-stick baking tin and then lightly dust with flour or lime with parchment paper. 3. Beat the eggs and sugar together in a large bowl with a hand-held electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the sunflower spread, desiccated coconut and orange juice and beat again until well-mixed. 4. Sift the flour and baking powder into another bowl and then fold into the egg mixture using a large metal spoon. Transfer to the prepared baking tin and bake for about 20 minutes, or until well-risen and golden brown and a thin metal skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Leave to cool in the tin for five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. 5. Meanwhile, make the passion fruit frosting. Place the sunflower spread in a free-standing mixer. Add half the icing sugar and mix for 1-2 minutes to combine. Switch off the machine, scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula, and add the salt and vanilla extract. Switch back on again, add the rest of the icing sugar, and mix until combined. Drizzle in enough of the sieved passion fruit purée to make a nice smooth frosting, scraping down the sides again with the spatula if necessary. Cover with cling film and chill until needed. 6. To serve, spread the passion fruit frosting over the cake with a spatula and then arrange the mango slices on top. Spoon over the passion fruit pulp and scatter with the lightly toasted coconut curls, if using.