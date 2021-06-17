A wheelie great adventure: NI’s best cycling routes and biking trails

With our stunning scenery and an abundance of forests, mountains and giant trails, there’s no better place to get on your bike

Young or old, no matter how far or for how long your feet can pedal, NI has a cycling route to suit everyone. Discover Northern Ireland has this guide to the best and most varied two-wheeled trips.

CYCLING TOURS & EXPERIENCES

Belfast City Bike Tours

Belfast City Bike Tours offers a selection of six fun, friendly bike tours as well as an extensive range of bikes for hire. The most popular, the City Bike Tour, explores the historic St Anne’s Cathedral, Titanic and University Quarters. You will also stop at St George’s Market as well as over 40 additional places of interest — many of which are only reachable by bike (£30pp for three hours). Other tours include along the Lagan Towpath to the Hilden Brewery where you will receive a tutored craft beer sampling and two-course lunch (£50pp for four hours). Or why not hire a bike and create your own adventure from just £10. www.belfastcitybiketours.com

Far & Wild Foodie Cycle Tour, Co Londonderry

This tour of Londonderry takes in great culinary experiences in a two-hour cycle ride, focusing on quality local produce and some gentle exercise in between servings. Places like The Walled City Brewery, Pykes N’ Pommes and The Legenderry Warehouse No. 1 offer samples of their freshest and locally sourced fare while taking in an historic view of St Columb’s Park, Ebrington, the Peace Bridge and inner city (from £40pp). Or why not try the alternative ‘Blades in the City’ on in-line skates or ‘Cycle Sperrins’? www.farandwild.org

Mournes Trails & Ales Tour, Co Down

This is a half day, fully guided cycle tour on an electric bike that explores the very best of the Mourne Mountain region, its breath-taking scenery and delicious local ales. Starting off in the sublime Castlewellan Forest Park, your guide will entertain you with tales of the area’s rich heritage and the many myths and legends inspired by the unique landscape. You’ll hear the stories behind the range of local handcrafted ales and, of course get the chance to sample one or two. Cost £67 (minimum numbers apply). www.bikemourne.com

Corralea Electric Bike Hire and E-Bike Tours, Co Fermanagh

Corralea Activity Centre is a family run Activity and Holiday Centre in the Fermanagh Lakelands offering Electric Bike Hire and bespoke E-Bike Tours. Power assisted bikes give you a helping hand over hills and make any trip more enjoyable while you explore the untapped wilderness. Discover megalithic tombs hidden in the forest and enjoy the sweeping views over the lake and its islands. From £25pp for three hour’s hire. www.corralea.com

ROUTES FOR LITTLE LEGS

Castle Ward Shore Trail, Co Down – 1.2 miles (one way)

You’ll love this place for family days with loads to do and see inside its walled demesne. The shore trail is one of four, with a flat path beside Strangford Lough. Relax afterwards in the Stableyard Tearoom while your kids enjoy the mini tractors and animal dress-up in the farmyard barn.

Castle Archdale Family Cycling Trail, Co Fermanagh – six miles

Start from the marina in Castle Archdale Country Park through the secluded forest and by The Old Castle. The return leg hugs the shore of Lower Lough Erne where you get panoramic views across to Davy’s Island and the many islands of Lough Erne. There’s a café, playpark and activity centre all on site. Gosford Family Cycle Trail, Co Armagh – four miles

Gosford Forest Park is located directly off the main Armagh to Newry route. Combining forest roads with sections of single track, the trail was designed by Pete Laing, one of the top trail designers in the UK. The trail directs you through an archway at the old gatehouses before heading towards the arboretum and Gosford Castle while the deer park and rare breed enclosures add some interest to your cycle.

EPIC MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAILS

Rock it out at Davagh Forest in Co Tyrone

Located well off the beaten track in the heart of County Tyrone, this pocket rocket of a trail will win your heart – and give it a few jolts. This high-octane single-track trail also throws in some hair-raising rock features, like the iconic Eagle Rock and Boundary Rock for proficient bikers looking for a red trail rush. Younger or less experienced riders can spin their wheels on Davagh’s green and blue trails.

Take a shot at #KodakCorner Rostrevor in Co Down

At Rostrevor Mountain Bike Trails on Carlingford Lough, you’ll find some of the most exhilarating mountain biking in the land. Whether you use Northern Ireland’s only uplift service or rely on pedal power, your rewards are the same: stunning coastal views and mind-blowing singletrack descents. If downhill is your game, both purpose-built trails knock it out of the park. A selfie at #KodakCorner on the 27km red trail is a must.

Epic Mourne views at Castlewellan in Co Down

At Castlewellan Mountain Bike Trails you have the incredible Mourne Mountains as your backdrop. Less demanding than Rostrevor, Castlewellan has trails for all abilities, so you can bring your entire gang along.

Enjoy family-friendly green and blue trails or take on the challenging red trail, packed full of technical features - including two optional black descents.

Speed through stately Blessingbourne in Co Tyrone

The Blessingbourne Trails in the grounds of a 550-acre country estate in the Clogher Valley in County Tyrone is a cracking mix of wide-flowing blue trails and more technical red trails. The snaking singletrack trail has lots of features including jumps, table-tops, berms, rock-gardens and drops - as well as chicken-runs for your kids.

Discover more routes and trails at www.discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do. Pre-book and check availability directly with each provider and be aware of each venue’s cancellation policy when booking.