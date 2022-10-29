A word by any other name: Everyday words with surprisingly spooky origins

There are plenty of everyday words with surprisingly spooky origins writes author Paul Anthony Jones

Often when we look into the history of a word, a meaning or an origin reveals itself that somehow seems at odds to how we use the word today.

A clue, for instance, was originally a ball of string. Handsome once meant convenient. A shambles was a butcher’s table. An aficionado was originally an amateur bullfighter. A shampoo was a massage. And then, there’s the word lemur.

Picture a lemur in your head, and you’d probably imagine the same charismatic long-tailed primate we’re used to seeing in zoos, animated movies, and wildlife documentaries. But etymologically, that image is about as far removed from the word’s origins as it’s possible to be.

In Ancient Rome, the Lemures were spectral zombie-like ghouls, who were the ghosts of executed criminals, murder victims, people who had perished at sea, and all those other unquiet spirits who had died leaving unfinished business behind them. These skeletal apparitions would supposedly prowl the streets of Rome after dark, still looking to complete their work in the world of the living.

Around 2,000 years later, however, the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus came across a number of curious-looking yet surprisingly human-like primates while exploring the tropical rainforests in the late 18th century. Given their nocturnal habits and unusual wide-eyed appearance, he named them after the eerie creatures he knew from European folklore. The name stuck, and in doing so gave one of the animal kingdom’s most charismatic creatures a fairly ghoulish history.

But lemur is not alone in having such unexpectedly creepy origins. Elsewhere in the dictionary, you’ll find quite a few words hiding spooky etymologies.

AGHAST

Although we might use it to mean astonished or appalled, for instance, the literal meaning of aghast is ‘terrified by a ghost’. It derives from an Old English word, gastan, that meant to torment or fill with terror, which in turn comes from the same root as ghost. Likewise, the adjective ghastly originally meant scary or terrifying before the looser meaning of grisly or horrible emerged in the 1500s.

COBALT

The name of chemical element number 27, cobalt, comes from the name of the ‘kobold’, a monstrous hobgoblin-like creature from German folklore. Kobolds were believed to dwell inside the rocks and tunnels of mineshafts, rewarding miners who respected their presence with rich discoveries of gold and gemstones, and punishing anyone who did not with fumes, fires, and cave-ins. The kobolds came to be associated with cobalt thanks to the chemistry of two minerals, cobaltite and smaltite, that contain an uneasy mix of both cobalt and poisonous arsenic. Long before the composition of these rocks was known to science, any miners who took ill while searching for cobalt would have little recourse but to blame their sickness on the invisible monsters with whom they shared the mines.

NICKEL

Cobalt’s neighbour on the periodic table, nickel, likewise takes its name from another species of subterranean hobgoblin known as the Kupfernickel, or ‘copper-demon’. Just like the kobolds, these creatures too had to be placated while mining, but they were more mischievous than dangerous: rather than cause illness, the copper-demon’s ploy was to trick unsuspecting miners into thinking they had discovered copper, when in fact they had discovered the relatively less valuable nickel.

LARVA

Although we use it to mean an insect grub today, in Latin a larva was a ghost or a disembodied spirit – or, originally, a mask. The connection between the two meanings is another we owe to the Carl Linnaeus, who in the 1760s first applied the term larva to the immature form of a creature that somehow eerily ‘masks’ its adult appearance.

ZEITGEIST

Just as a poltergeist is literally a ‘noisy ghost’ in German, a zeitgeist is literally a ‘time ghost’ – or, as it’s more usually explained, a ‘spirit’ of the current age or era.

DEMONSTRATE

There isn’t a demon hiding inside demonstrate, but there is a monster. Words like demonstrate, remonstrance, and even muster all derive from a Latin word, monstrum, that as well as meaning a monster or abomination could also mean an omen or divine sign. Sightings of monsters or creatures regarded as somehow ominous or ill-fated were once taken to be signs of impending doom, and it’s this sense of a meaningful display that is maintained when we ‘demonstrate’ something today.

TERABYTE

The ‘tera’ in terabyte is another monster, this time from Greek. Just as in Latin, the Greek word teras could be used to mean both a monstrous creature or an ominous omen, but has come to be used in English today in words like terabyte and terawatt in the sense of something of enormous size.

Why Is This A Question? by Paul Anthony Jones, Elliott & Thompson, £14.99 is out now