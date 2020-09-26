Accommodation in Cornwall that is more than shipshape

Want a sailing holiday where the vessel never leaves the harbour? This Cornwall break ticks everyone's boxes, writes Harriet Line

Mum jokingly asks as we trundle south west on our umpteenth family adventure to Cornwall: "At what age will you let us holiday alone?" My 'twenty-something' energy combined with my parents' more genteel approach to life as retirees, makes planning a trip together tricky. But this time, we know each of our boxes will be ticked - and that this holiday will stand out from the rest.

We all love the West Country - and since I was a child, have spent many a summer exploring its fishing villages, beaches and almost every National Trust property it has to offer. Not to mention the food. Between us, we've probably helped to keep at least one clotted creamery afloat by feasting on afternoon tea.

Yet despite this, we'd never before heard of our destination: Charlestown. It's a harbour village nestled on the south coast near St Austell, and has been welcoming tourists for decades. But you wouldn't know it. Its rustic charm and calm streets make you think you've stumbled across a real gem - and you have.

The harbour - at the heart of the village - feels like nothing has changed since it was built in the late 18th century. Its impressive stone walls rise up from the water, and the china clay chutes look like they could be kicked into action at any moment. On the water, too, things appear just as they once did. Tall ships - their wooden masts and authentic rigging - are perfectly at home. It's no wonder the makers of Poldark chose here to shoot some of the series.

Fortunately for us, one of these boats is ours for the week. Anny, a topsail schooner, dominates the harbour. Built in Denmark in 1930, she started her life as a fishing vessel before a period under German control during the Second World War. Now she calls Charlestown home, and - interchangeably with other traditional boats - is available as a self-catering holiday let. All 89ft of her.

It doesn't take long for us to all fall in love with Anny. We've barely got on board before Dad, half joking, suggests we slip the lines and sail her home.

Rolling back the hatch and climbing down the ladder, it's hard to imagine something so fine in choppy seas (which is where Anny goes, when she isn't on Airbnb). The dining table wouldn't be out of place on HMS Victory, and the berths (eight in total) have linen to rival a five-star hotel. The ceilings are high, the heads (aka loos, for landlubbers) flush with a button, and the shower is powerful.

I poke my head above the deck in the morning and spot a tourist taking Anny's picture. I feel proud to be calling her home - and am almost embarrassed that we've chosen our accommodation so well.

Tempted as we are to spend the day lying on the deck, we have lots to explore. The South West Coast Path passes through Charlestown, so we grab a map and follow it to Par Sands - passing many beautiful beaches on our way.

The Eden Project and Lost Gardens of Heligan are short drives away, while Fowey arguably the most beautiful estuary in all of Cornwall - is a mere 20 minutes. We venture there the next day and hire a little motor launch to explore upstream, before falling victim to one of the quaint high street's cream tea rooms.

There's an abundance of places to eat back in Charlestown too, and we manage to make our way through most of them during the week. Safe to say, there is no danger of getting scurvy while staying on Anny.

Our next stop is across the water from Anny - the Rum Sailor. Hidden in a converted clay store in the harbour walls, it brings speakeasy-cool to Cornwall, and serves the best dark 'n' stormies old-seadog-Dad has ever tasted.

The harbour is also home to a host of fine-dining pop-ups: with fish and chips, BBQ food and a bar - all with waterside seating. The next morning we explore the Shipwreck Museum, bursting with fascinating trinkets - including the 'Heart of the Ocean' necklace used in the film, Titanic. We also check out the galleries, gift shops and antique store.

The one thing missing from our stay on Anny is a trip out on the open sea. Thankfully, the wise people of Charlestown have that sussed too, in the form of Mascotte, a 1904 Bristol Channel pilot cutter, which offers the most beautiful and authentic sailing trip imaginable. It's an 'all hands to the deck' day out, as the crew teach us to steer a course. Mascotte and Anny trade places through the year -with one out on the water while the other is moored in the harbour.

We are sorry to leave Charlestown but do so in rare agreement that a) family holidays still work, and b) we should turn on the radio before someone sings a sea shanty on the drive home.

Anny is available to hire from £200 per night and Mascotte is available from £250 per night. Visit airbnb.co.uk. Day sailing on either boat is available from £50 per adult for three hours, or £30 per child. Both vessels are also available for private charter for family bubbles. Visit charlestownharbour.com