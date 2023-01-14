All things bright and beautiful: The life and global impact of hymn writer and poet Cecil Francis Alexander

As a young girl growing up in early nineteenth century Dublin, Cecil Francis Humphreys loved nothing more than composing limericks and writing poems and stories from the comfort of her bedroom in the family home on Eccles Street. Little could she have imagined then that almost two hundred years later her mastery of words would resonate with millions of people around the world.

In the 1850s, and now as the Reverend William Alexander’s wife, Cecil Francis arrived to set up home in the parish of Aghyaran in Killeter, Co Tyrone. Her husband was incumbent minister from 1850 to 1855, later becoming Bishop of Derry and subsequently Archbishop of Armagh. By this stage his wife was famous in her own right as a world renowned poet and hymn-writer, having composed many treasured hymns, including Once in Royal David’s City, There is a Green Hill Far Away and All Things Bright and Beautiful.

More than a hundred years later in neighbouring Co Fermanagh, Pettigo woman Eva Baxter had become an ardent fan of this gifted woman.

“Cecil Francis lived what she believed. There Is A Green Hill Far Away is said to be the most perfect hymn in the English language because of its simplicity. This is a word often used in connection with what she wrote and how she lived,” says Eva.

One of the Cecil Frances Alexander Community Gardens

Eva is an expert on the life and times of the poet and criss-crosses the country giving talks to interested groups. Most recently she has been in Armagh, Clogher and Belfast extolling the virtues of someone she describes as inspirational. She believes the support of Cecil Francis’ father in particular, Major John Humphreys, was crucial in the development of her prodigious talent.

“When she was a young child her father found a stack of paper in her bedroom that she had been scribbling words and rhymes on,” says Eva.

“Concerned that she was wasting time, he sent the scrolls to the Vicar Poet, John Keble, who later became Professor of Poetry at Oxford University. Keble replied without delay that ‘here was a born writer’. From that moment onwards she was given every encouragement from her family with her literary endeavours.”

In 1848 at the age of 30, the first edition of her book Hymns For Little Children was published. As a youngster herself she was driven by an overwhelming desire to help those less fortunate and would visit the sick and lonely, bringing gifts to every household she called upon.

Her most famous poems were The Siege of Derry and The Burial of Moses, which she published anonymously in 1856 in the Dublin University Magazine.

Alfred Lord Tennyson is said to have admitted that The Burial of Moses was one of the few poems that made him envious of its author. She composed in excess of 400 hymns and was often favourably compared to Rudyard Kipling.

“Her words were an expression of how she went about her daily routine and encouraged others by her example,” explains Eva.

“Regardless of class or creed, she worked tirelessly for the poor in many parishes. Even in later life, as she became frail and older her devotion to service in the community and sense of duty never waned.”

She and her two daughters, along with their beloved Irish wolfhounds, were a common sight on the highways and by-ways in and around the city of Derry.

She was known to walk for miles to meet her husband as he was coming from his visitations. He reported that ‘her skirts brushed the heath’ as she then continued on her own journey from one poor house to the next. As a rule she never left home without a supply of blankets and jam.

Cecil Francis formed deep connections with the people she helped and kept in touch with them on a regular basis long after their initial meeting.

Eva believes that we should be immensely proud of this diminutive woman with a huge heart and endless compassion for the desperate and afflicted. Each time she reads or sings one of Mrs Alexander’s compositions, foremost in her mind is that these powerful words and lyrics were at the core of what she earnestly believed.

Closer to home, any rendition of her famous hymn is especially poignant in the church of St Bestius in Killeter.

Situated at the heart of the community in the Derg Valley, close to the Derg River, the church has a rich history linked closely with the couple.

Rev Peter Ferguson of St Bestius

Peter Ferguson is the current Rector of St Bestius and some years ago he set out on a mission to reinstate the Alexanders to their rightful place within the history of the parish.

“They left a lasting legacy of goodwill between all Christian traditions in the community. The Bright and Beautiful Campaign to restore St Bestius has reawakened an understanding and appreciation of them both,” he says.

The drive to rejuvenate the church was launched in 2018 on the 200th anniversary of Cecil Francis Alexander’s birth. Reverend Ferguson is proud of the fact that this is not just a building project but also a community one with a strong focus on faith.

There are Cecil Frances Alexander Community Gardens with each one based on a well-known hymn, a dedicated walking trail and An All Things Bright and Beautiful stained-glass window in the church.

“It’s a thing of great beauty and something our entire community can be proud of. I believe that for anybody on a visit or a day trip to Killeter, this window is a ‘must-see’ focal point,” says Rev Ferguson.

There are plans for an Alexander room for use by the community as a gathering space and a venue for arts, music, local history and heritage events, concerts and exhibitions.

“As a community, we’ve grown together in our knowledge, understanding, appreciation, respect and celebration of the Alexanders and what they brought not just to the Church of Ireland community but to everybody both locally and further afield,” says Rev Ferguson.

She died in 1895 aged 77. At the funeral committal, her husband, the Bishop of Derry made the remark, ‘Surely she rests well’. After her death he collected and edited her entire body of work thus securing her lasting legacy throughout the world as a hymnwriter and poet beyond compare.

She is buried in Derry City Cemetery alongside her husband who died in 1911. Two years later a stained glass window in her memory was installed in St Columb’s Cathedral in Derry.

Her grave was restored by the Friends of St Columba’s Cathedral in 2006 and an Ulster History Circle commemorative blue plaque was unveiled in her memory in April 1995 at Bishop Street in the city. The Alexanders’ former Strabane home, Milltown House, later became Strabane Grammar School, and this is also commemorated with a plaque.

In her lifetime she was encouraged by an Oxford Don and envied by a poet Laureate. If her earthly life is anything to go by we can only assume that the heavenly choirs were moved by her example to raise their voices and give thanks for this truly exceptional soul.