Ask Louanne: ‘I think my ex partner is seeing one of my best friends’

My ex and I broke up about five years. It was amicable and we share custody of our children. He and I have both had relationships since then but now I’ve learned he’s seeing one of my closest friends. She hasn’t told me, and I haven’t witnessed it for myself, but I don’t know how to react if it’s true. I thought I had a good friendship with her and a decent enough relationship with my ex for them to tell me. I want to be happy for my ex, but I never thought he and my friend would end up being together. I also feel like she’s let me down but don’t know if this is fair.