Ask Louanne: ‘I want to commit… but being a stepfather isn’t in my plans’

It's vital you and your partner have conversations about the life you will be creating together

I have been with my partner for close to two years now and I know she is hoping for some sort of commitment. I do love her, very much, but she has two children from a former relationship and I never thought about kids in my future. I know that I don’t want to have children, and she is aware of that, and while I like her children, I don’t necessarily want to take on the role of stepfather. I haven’t said this to her because I do not know how. I don’t want our relationship to end but I know that being a parent isn’t something I had hoped for.

LB

Hello LB,

It’s one thing marrying or moving in with the person you love but when there are children involved that brings a different dimension to the relationship altogether.

I respect your decision not to have children. Having children is something that is often expected by people without much thought given to what the reality of bringing another human being into the world means.

It can be challenging enough managing a much wanted pregnancy and baby never mind the emotional fall out of an unwanted pregnancy.

I wonder if you have undergone a vasectomy. This is the only permanent precaution that will provide the highest chance that you won’t have an unwanted pregnancy and it means that you take responsibility for your own fertility.

It sounds as though you have been open and honest about your priorities in life with your partner and been clear about not wanting children. You haven’t yet been as open about not wanting her children yet.

If you are absolutely sure that you don’t want any children in your life then it is important to consider how you can become more committed to the relationship with your partner yet not including her children.

As your partner is hoping for a committed relationship it will mean that you are also becoming more committed to the children. Perhaps the children already have an actively participating birth father and there isn’t a role for you anyway?

Your feelings indicate that you are aware that this role will bring a very different perspective to the relationship with your partner.

One thing is certain though, your pasts are very different. Most likely your past relationships are exactly that, your past. Your partner’s past is very much in her present and potentially in your present now as well.

If you both decide to become more formally committed to the relationship you share you are going to be joining an already formed family.

The decision to be a step-parent is as important as the decision to be a committed partner or a biological parent. Apart from you and your partner there are two further important human beings — your partners’ children.

Children respond to the messages they receive from the adults around them. If children are surrounded by rejecting grown-ups who are not interested in them this has a powerful impact on who they believe themselves to be — not worth the effort.

It is important that you and your partner take the time to have conversations about the life you will be creating together if you do decide to make a commitment together.

Both of you will benefit from talking about the relationship you have together and how you will support one another. There will be issues, there always are, but how you navigate these with open, helpful communication with a sense of goodwill enables protecting your relationship together.

Relate NI offer a very helpful pre-commitment course that supports meaningful communication around entering into a relationship.

Read more Ask Louanne: My girlfriend has become more possessive as our relationship develops

‘I don’t know how to explain world events to my children’

Dear Louanne

It’s difficult not to be affected by what is going on in the world and I’m struggling with how to explain it adequately to my children, when I don’t really understand myself. My children, six and eight, understand that something is amiss but I don’t have the knowledge to explain it to them, even for their age, but I want to try and talk through their fears. They may only be little but I have always wanted to speak to them about issues that they bring up.

RP

Hello RP

Supporting children through international crisis can be as important as supporting them through personal challenges. It is all part of helping them to understand the world they live in. As a grown up, we may have feelings and opinions about what is happening in the world and while children may not fully understand what is going on they will sense the emotions of the adults in their life.

You are very insightful in wanting to support your children in helpful conversations about what is taking place in the world. Keeping silent, trying to avoid acknowledging world events could cause increased feelings of fear as the children won’t know what is happening or will come to depend on others for information.

Some schools include the CBBC programme Newsround as part of their discussion on events. It might be an idea to watch this with the children and let them start any conversations that catches their attention. Apart from considering this news programme it is a good idea to limit ongoing access to news coverage otherwise.

Let your children tell you about what they know already and pay particular attention to their feelings and fears. If they have misunderstood some things you can gently guide them to more accurate, age appropriate information.

You raise a really important part of a conversation between a child and a parent when you say that you don’t understand the entire situation and think that you may not have all the knowledge to explain to them.

A parent who is secure enough in themselves to be able to say, ‘I don’t know’ passes on an important message about learning. It’s okay not to have all the answers.

Not knowing opens up the possibility of learning, of finding information out. The parent who takes the position of being all knowing sets themselves up for disappointing their children sooner or later when their child inevitably discovers that their parent doesn’t know everything and actually might even be mistaken about some things.

You can reassure your children that sad feelings do pass. You can reassure your children that you will always do everything you can to keep them safe.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org