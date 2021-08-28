Ask Louanne: My friends say I’d make a good counsellor — would there be a lot of specialist training involved?

Counselling is a wonderful profession that can support people in their time of distress

My friends say I always give them good advice with a problem and for a long time, I’ve thought about training to become a counsellor. Is it a difficult process? What sort of timeframe would I need to give it in order to do it properly? I think I’d be a good counsellor; I’m a good listener and try to see both sides of a problem.

SB

Hello SB,

Thank you for your very interesting enquiry! Counselling is a wonderful profession that can support people in their time of distress, it can help people to make changes that will improve their quality of life, it can be a process that brings about healing following trauma or significant loss, it can help people gain a deeper understanding of their sense of themselves and their relationships and their place in the world.

Counsellors need to have particular listening skills that can hear the music behind the words, to be able to respect people.

Is training to be a counsellor a difficult process? I would suggest that it is quite a demanding process.

As a starting point you could access a Level 2 Award in Introduction to Counselling Skills course, which could give you the basic theoretical approaches and a taste of what to expect, should you wish to pursue it further.

Following on from an introduction many people will complete a Foundation Degree in Counselling. Be careful about courses that are advertised offering counselling training – many do not fulfil the requirements of the professional regulating bodies.

While studying for the Foundation Degree you will be required to take up a placement for supervised counselling. Placements are very difficult to come by and you are not paid while on placement. You will need to complete 100 client contact hours.

While on placement you need to receive clinical supervision for your work, which you will pay for yourself. You are also required to complete 30 hours of your own personal counselling, at your own expense.

There are of course assignments, personal learning records, taped transcripts all to be completed to an academic standard.

Upon graduation you may be looking for paid employment as a counsellor. It is extremely difficult to secure employment without formal accreditation from one of the counselling professional bodies. This requires a further significant body of work, including a minimum of 450 supervised counselling hours.

Counselling is a profession that requires ongoing professional development – completing your studies never really happens.

There are so many different areas of work that people can decide to specialise, with children and young people, with couples, with families, with people experiencing addiction issues, with sexual dysfunction, suicide, self-harm, sexual abuse – again specialisation requires further training and qualifications.

A counsellor needs to be a person with many qualities and characteristics, including integrity, transparency, accountability – the capacity to sit with a person in pain, to bear witness, to provide a safe environment without judgement.

Counselling is a mixture of science and art. One of the most important aspects is the ability to create safe relationships upon which transformational work can take place.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org