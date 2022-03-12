Ask Louanne: My girlfriend has become more possessive as our relationship develops

I have been with my girlfriend for almost a year, and she’s become increasingly possessive. When we are out, she is always putting her arm around me, if we are near other women, and talking about ‘her boyfriend’. At first, I liked it because I felt she was happy to be with me but now even my friends are commenting on it, and I don’t know how to approach it with her. I wouldn’t look at another woman in that way but how can I reassure her?