Ask Louanne: My life isn’t moving as quickly as I wanted, and I feel stuck

I moved home to live with my parents during lockdown. It seemed a good idea at the time, and it’s been great in terms of saving money. But I look at my brother, who is expecting his first child with his wife, and think my life isn’t moving in that direction quick enough. I feel far too old to be living at home, especially after five years away from the family home, and I have enjoyed being here. But I am envious I suppose of his life and how he’s been able to leave home and set up a life while I’m still here.