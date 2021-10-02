Ask Louanne: My mother criticises my parenting and is quite nasty towards me
Louanne Martin
I have two small children and since my second son was born, my mother has been very bitter and almost angry towards me. Nothing that I seem to do as regards my children is right, it’s not how she would have acted when my siblings and I were young. She isn’t horrible to my children but just to me, criticising all actions and pulling me up on whatever perceived wrong I’ve done. I love my mother very much but I don’t understand where this has come from.