Ask Louanne: ‘My partner didn’t tell me he’d been married before’

I thought the relationship I was in with a man was going so well, until I realised he had been married and hadn’t said. The marriage is over, they are divorced, but he never told me that he’d had a wife! I only found out when we had dinner with his friends, who brought her up. I was embarrassed firstly to find out with other people around me but also because he never thought to mention it. I walked out of the restaurant and haven’t made contact with him since. I don’t mind that he’s been married - we all have a past – but I think it’s fair that I knew about it.