Ask Louanne: ‘My partner has formed a close bond with a colleague… and thinks he has feelings for her’

My partner and I have always had a very good relationship and I know he loves me. But he recently told me that he has been speaking to another woman online. They met through work and have been having one on one conversations. She lives in another country and he’s told me she may have to come here for work. He says he isn’t in love with her but that he thinks he has feelings for her. I don’t want to be in a relationship where my partner forms an attachment to someone else, but I don’t know how to speak to him about it.