Ask Louanne: Should I move away with my girlfriend to another country?

During the pandemic, my girlfriend was offered a new job in the Middle East – something she really wants to take, and has asked if I’ll go with her. I want us to get married and settle down. I love her and I know she loves me, but she says she isn’t ready to get married yet, but still wants me to come with her to her new job in a new country. I’m tempted but also worried that it’s such a big step and that something will go wrong. We’ve been together three years.

Hello JS,

Thank you for your letter. You face an interesting range of choices. In one way, the opportunity to travel, to experience different cultures, to learn about different countries, languages could be very exciting and enriching. Have you looked into the employment opportunities for you? Could this move enhance your skills? If you were to decide to move to the Middle East it would be important to have a role for yourself, which would give you a more equal partnership with your girlfriend.

It’s interesting that your girlfriend doesn’t yet wish to make a commitment to the relationship though she would like you to accompany her to her new job in a new country. I wonder if she would like you to keep her company in a different country where she doesn’t know anyone?

Have you both talked about the possibility of a long distance relationship at first?

There seems to be quite a lot of change for you in this decision, you are leaving your home, your family, your friends, your job whereas your partner is moving to a new role already in place for her with you by her side for support.

It seems important that you talk to each other about the reasons for moving away together. Would the Middle East have been somewhere that interested you before?

Moving to a new country is a big step, as is committing to a relationship long-term. What happens to you both if the relationship doesn’t last? That’s a question that applies to both living here or living in the Middle East. If your girlfriend doesn’t feel ready to commit further to the relationship now moving away is unlikely to change that.

Sometimes when we feel a bit overwhelmed by our present situation it can be helpful to do a bit of imagining your future self. In five years, ten years, 25 years’ time how do you think you’ll look back on this stage in your life? Do you think you’ll be relieved that you stayed at home, with all that is familiar and supportive or do you think you’ll be glad that you took up an unexpected offer of change?

They say that fear is temporary but regret is for ever. There aren’t many people who wish they had travelled less in their lives.

In the end, more conversations with your girlfriend will bring some clarification around what might be the shared hopes and dreams for your relationship as well as for you both as individuals. Relate NI is available to you both to support these conversations, to explore, to reflect, to gain a deeper understanding of each other and your relationship together.

