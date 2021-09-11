Ask Louanne: Should my seven-year-old son attend his grandfather’s funeral?

Think about what your son would want in this situation

My father has been given a terminal diagnosis and there isn’t a long time left with him. We have begun to make plans to ensure his funeral is as he wants it.

But my husband doesn’t want our seven-year-old son to go. He says he is too young and that it might frighten him or worry him. His mother, my mother-in-law agrees.

I feel my son is mature enough to attend, and everything will be explained beforehand in language he understands.

But it’s causing a rift at the very time we should be working together.

Relate NI send our thoughts to you at this very sad time. I am sorry to hear of your dad’s diagnosis and the limited time you have together.

Thank you for your letter. I feel as if I know what your husband and his mother think. I have a good sense of what you are feeling. I suppose the voice left out of this conversation is one of the most important.

Would your son like to go to his grandad’s funeral?

As a parent you want to protect your child and keep him safe.

Sometimes this feels like protecting him from sadness and worry — but these experiences are as important as happiness and joy.

Family rituals are an important part of a child’s life — birthdays, weddings, celebrating successes. Funerals are another part of family life. Funerals offer people the opportunity to remember a loved one and to say goodbye. When explained clearly and compassionately to a child a funeral offers the child the chance to say goodbye as well. Not including the child in the funeral can give them a message that they are not an important part of the family, that their loss isn’t important.

As you say it is important that your son understands what happens at a funeral. This will be an important support for him in helping him to decide if he would like to go.

You can tell him about the service and how your dad may look, if there is an open coffin.

As children respond to grief differently it is helpful to explain that grown-ups respond in different ways too. Some people may be crying because they are very sad while others may laugh and smile as they remember lovely stories about his grandad.

Many children like to contribute something in memory of their loved one, perhaps a drawing or writing a message.

Letting a child contribute in this way can help him understand his loss as well as ensuring that he feels included in this family event.

Major life events can often open up the tensions that bubble underneath when day to day life is ticking over. It’s not at all unusual for disagreements to take place at such a time as a loved one dying. This is your dad. Make sure that you take care of yourself, too.

This is going to be an emotional experience for you so it is important to think about having a trusted adult there to support the child as well as there may be times when your grief makes this too much.

If your son decides that he doesn’t want to be at the funeral you can plan together to have a ritual to remember his grandad, to say goodbye and to understand the finality of death.

