Ask Louanne: We’ve moved countries and everyone except my daughter has settled in – how can I persuade her to open up?

We made a big move from our home to another country in recent months, and while myself and my husband have settled down, our daughter, who is 13, hasn’t. She was excited to leave and start somewhere new – we all wanted to live closer to our parents/grandparents – and her little brother, who is five, is thoroughly enjoying it. She seems happy in a new school and has made friends, but I know my child and know that she isn’t herself. I don’t know how to talk to her to get her to open up.

Dear MD,

Thank you for your letter. Congratulations on your new adventure of moving countries. That’s quite a big change for everyone, especially your daughter.

Being 13 is a time of change, of transitioning from childhood into early adulthood. This is a time of discovery as questions around independence, identity, a sense of self, sexuality, friendships, what to study, curiosity about drugs and alcohol emerge.

As your daughter is emotionally and physically changing all that has been familiar to her has also changed. She’s in a new country, in a new school, meeting new people.

It sounds as though your daughter has made a very positive start – settling into school and making friends already.

You use a very interesting expression, ‘she isn’t herself…’. That’s probably very true on so many different levels as she may be wondering herself who she is.

Your daughter is at the point of letting childhood go. That’s an important time in her life and in yours as well.

You might notice changes that she becomes increasingly forgetful, messy, disorganised, more easily distracted as she tries to navigate the more psychologically and socially complex adolescence experience.

As she begins to leave childhood behind, she will start to form a family of friends. Her peers will be the influencers, their approval will be important in developing a sense of belonging.

These changes are important life stages that prepare her for her future. The young person needs to sufficiently detach from their parents by the end of their journey to be able to manage their freedom and responsibilities to be independent. She needs to separate enough from her parents to be able to discover the person she is, in her own right.

You are hoping to be caringly connected and are looking for ways to talk to her so that she will talk to you.

An important part of communication that is sometimes overlooked is the art of listening. As a loving parent sometimes, the temptation is to gravitate towards direction and problem solving on behalf of the young person. Digging deep and setting those tendencies aside and instead listening well can support the relationship to grow.

Listening attentively, listening to hear and not just waiting for a gap in the conversation to speak, listening to understand communicates interest, affirmation, validation. Listening well offers trust and increases the possibility that the young person will confide in a parent while creating the space for the teenager to process their experiences.

Being interested in our young people, asking questions about their latest passion, welcoming their friends and providing a safe reliable family structure (whatever shape or size our family comes in) as a backdrop will support the changing relationships.

“My wife’s worried about travelling – how can I calm her down?”

Before Covid, my wife and I would go on a short holiday. Nothing that is deemed extravagant, but somewhere we love and just to have some peace and quiet! Now things are returning to normal, somewhat, I want us to go away again. But she’s having none of it. We’re both doubly vaccinated and have been well, thanks goodness, but she doesn’t want to leave our town. She said she may never want to go away again, so worried is she about catching Covid. I want to sympathise with her, and I do, but I also want our lives to return to normal.

Dear PR,

Thank you for your very interesting letter. Many of the readers will sympathise with you in your desire to return to a life that is more recognisable. Many readers will also understand your wife’s fears and her desire to minimise risky behaviour to keep safe.

Throughout every couple relationship there will always be times when there are different opinions. People will try to find a way to compromise to look after the relationship that they have together.

For some disagreements compromise might mean meeting somewhere in the middle or taking turns. For other dilemmas none of these options are realistic.

Not knowing something, living with uncertainty is a challenge for all of us.

Covid has caused us to live in a level of uncertainty we’ve not experienced before. We’ve had to find ways to cope with this.

The situation that you face might be one of those where there is no readily available middle ground. In a loving, respectful relationship where you are trying to balance the fear for your lives against the desire to go on holiday, the former may have to take precedence for now.

You may well feel disappointed and frustrated about missing out on a new adventure but keeping your love and compassion for the relationship will support you both during these difficult times.

Your wife may have been significantly impacted by the fear and isolation of the lockdown to the extent that resuming a ‘normal’ life feels frightening. While you are feeling ready your wife may be at a different stage, taking a slower, gentler pace.

It might be an idea to support your wife in easing herself out of her comfort zone a little at a time. What would it be like to be tourists in your hometown? When we live somewhere we sometimes don’t notice the beauty that surrounds us or the interesting places on our doorstep.

Together it might be helpful to be thoughtful about the level of news and social media consumed – try not to overwhelm with information. Taking care of the basics, eating and sleeping well, taking some exercise, finding pleasure in the small things can all be helpful.

As time passes, and hopefully life will become more ‘normal’ and if your wife remains anxious it might be helpful for you both to talk with a professional. Relate NI is available to you both as a couple to support your relationship.

