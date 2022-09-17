Ask Louanne: With the cost-of-living crisis, I’m already worried about Christmas… how will we cope?

I’m worried about Christmas already, though I know many parents are also concerned. We are not comfortably off and the cost-of-living crisis has really hit home in the last few months. We want to provide some treats for our children but as each bill rises, I’m not sure if it’ll be as possible as we had hoped. My children are old enough to understand that prices are rising so they know things are a bit tighter than before, but I can’t help but want to do the best I can for them. The prices are one thing but how can I deal with the stress of costs rising?

LM

Hello LM

It is completely understandable to feel stress around the impact of costs rising. It is interesting that you highlight Christmas as a particular pressure, which is totally true. Thinking about what Christmas represents to those who celebrate it, it is supposed to be about the joy of giving and sharing. Yet our society is in a terrible financial crisis due to the greed of huge corporations who give little back while our political institutions are not currently working in order to safeguard us from the worst effects of this crisis.

The result is that financial issues are now starting to bite those who did not initially feel the full extent of this pain.

The stress that you feel is a natural and normal response to the environment we all live in. Yet, what will be on offer to you are ways for you to manage and cope with stress that you have no part in creating, that you have no control over instead of what is really needed – significant change to the financial environment in which you live.

For practical, financial advice Martin Lewis has a website with helpful guidance at https://www.moneysavingexpert.com

For emotional support it is so important that you take care of yourself and your relationships. When you feel that your life is out of control, when you think that you are not able to provide for your family in the way that you hoped to, you can turn those feelings inwards against yourself.

Feelings of shame and guilt can eat away at you. You may lose sleep, become irritable, which leads to arguments with those you love the most.

Make sure you get enough fresh air and get outside for walks or runs. This will help you clear your head and it’s free. We are very lucky in that we never live too far from a park or the seaside or a forest. Try to walk in natural environments rather than a town.

Turn off or turn down social media. ‘Doom scrolling’ all the bad news in the world won’t support you. There is so much difficult news to absorb it will help to take a break.

Keep to a routine with regular bedtimes and be careful about alcohol and caffeine intake.

Ensure that you are receiving all benefits you are entitled to. There are charities, like the Salvation Army, who do appeals for presents at Christmas time.

You can also talk to the children about making a new kind of Christmas. Consider a Secret Santa within the family with a realistic budget for everyone (nothing over 5 pounds maybe).

Cook a favourite meal instead of turkey. Don’t compare your Christmas to others. Make your own traditions.

How do I talk to my son about sex?

Dear Louanne,

My nine-year-old is asking me and his mum about sex and I don’t know how to handle it! My parents were not very open to me about that and so I’ve always felt a bit of embarrassment talking about it. I want to be honest, I think that’s really important, but I also don’t want to tell him too much to frighten or scare him. What’s the best age appropriate way to discuss it?

GD

Hello GD

When your child was younger and asked you questions like how planes were able to stay up in the sky you didn’t give them a detailed engineering power point presentation. You answered those questions in an accessible, easy to understand way.

You also didn’t think that those questions were the end of the conversation. You knew that as your child grows and their curiosity for the world around them develops you would continue those conversations.

It’s the same with sex. This is not a one-off exchange that incorporates the mechanics of sexual intercourse only.

Think of this as a gentle ongoing conversation over months, years possibly.

You mention that your parents weren’t very open about sex, which has left a sense of embarrassment for you. It’s very helpful that you would like to change this experience for your child so that they know that they can come to you to talk about anything. You want your child to know that you are a safe and emotionally secure person for them to talk to.

That is so important. Every child needs to have someone in their life that they can talk to and trust.

You and your child have reached an important milestone in your relationship together. You are also changing that story of shame and embarrassment around sex that was given to you. You are going to model open, clear, transparent conversations.

The more that you can talk openly with your child about sex and relationships reduces the possibility that others can bring about unhealthy, dangerous even, influences that take advantage of a child who lacks information.

A child who understands their body and their sexual feelings will be more confident and safer and less vulnerable to manipulation or exploitation.

Children need to know the proper names for their body. You don’t use euphemisms for feet and call them leg turn ups so don’t give obscure names to a penis or vulva. It is important and easier to use the correct terms and accurate language from the start. It is safer too.

At the age of nine it might be helpful and useful to buy a good book on sex. ‘How Did I Begin?’ by Mick Manning and Brita Granström is recommended. ‘Guy Stuff: The Body Book for Boys’ by Cara Natterson is a head-to-toe guide on understanding and how to take care of his changing body taking a holistic approach to sexual development.

By thinking about how to better communicate with young son about sex and relationships clearly shows the responsible and caring parent you are.

Relate NI has been campaigning for an age-appropriate mandatory curriculum of Relationships & Sexuality Education to be introduced to all schools, to support children and parents. We also offer Relationships & Sexuality Education workshops for 15-16 year olds, in community settings across NI. Visit https://www.relateni.org/relateni-services/ for more information.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org