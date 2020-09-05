Back on home ground: BBC NI's Jo Scott on country life, getting enough sleep and how yoga has replaced gym workouts
As a new series of the farming life programme begins, presenter Jo tells Claire O'Boyle how her mum embraced lockdown by growing her own veg, her admiration for NHS workers and coping with harrowing health stories
After 20 years of eye-wateringly early starts, TV's Jo Scott is something of a specialist when it comes to sleep. The mum-of-two, who's gearing up for the latest series of rural affairs show Home Ground to hit our screens on Monday, spent years getting up with the lark to present BBC NI's early morning Newsline - and the experience has left its mark.