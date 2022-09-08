Belfast Restaurant Week: Back and ready to welcome diners

Damien Corr of Cathedral Quarter, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Christina Black, Kathleen McBride of Belfast One and Chris McCracken of Linen Quarter

You’re unlikely to go by a day or two without seeing another business facing pulling the shutters down due to soaring and crippling energy costs, with diner numbers frequently below pre-pandemic levels.

And helping to play even a small part in driving some of that footfall back to the city, and beyond, and help rekindle our love of eating out, is this year’s Belfast Restaurant Week.

“If this acts as a stepping stone to get back into dining, or remind people of the restaurants which were old favourites, then that’s great,” Lesley Maltman, project director says.

The scheme ran for a few years and was reborn in 2018, but hit the brakes with its last outing in February 2020, just as the pandemic hit the UK and Ireland.

The offering is reasonably simple — around 40 restaurants are involved, many of which offer up a simple £10 lunch menu, £15 dinner fare or additional special offers for guests.

“It’s still the same premise — we want to show the variety of restaurants across the city and at different price points,” Lesley says.

“The difference this year was being more flexible in how restaurants can get involved. Although we still have the central theme of a £10 lunch and £15 dinner, along with demonstrations at St George’s Market, businesses are also given the opportunity to provide special offers.”

This year’s event is run being run by Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter BIDs across the city centre, running from September 19 to 25.

And some of those involved this year include Love Fish, Deanes Meat Locker, Henry’s, the Morning Star and Home.

Meanwhile, restaurant Coco played host to the launch of the scheme this week, offering up a host of good things to eat — from prawn and pork dumplings to slow-cooked harissa lamb.

“One thing that was important was bringing the trade together and talking to them — we had a couple which were able to talk about their experience (previously being involved),” says Lesley.

“We heard people were coming in, making a booking, seeing the Belfast Restaurant Week menu but ordering off another. It gets people through the door.

“Maybe you think, I’m only spending £15 on dinner, so I’ll order a bottle of wine. The price point is the hook but the overall idea to is to encourage footfall and spend.

“We understand that hospitality and eating out is an economic driver… getting footfall back. You don’t have the same traditional office trade and we have had to adapt our marketing campaign to reach further than greater Belfast to encourage people to come back in. Come back in, meet friends, do a bit of shopping, have food, go to the cinema.”

Some of the stand out dishes on offer as part of Belfast Restaurant Week include a three-course offering at Pablos for £15, a Denver steak, fries, greens and sauce for the same price at Bullitt Hotel, three tapas at Buba while the Morning Star and Henry’s are both offering extensive £10 and £15 menus as part of the week.

Many of us are facing the squeeze at the moment, as are our restaurants, bars and pubs. But, if you can, try and pay them a visit in the coming days and weeks, whether that be as part of Belfast Restaurant Week, or otherwise — right across Northern Ireland.

You can find out more and about the restaurants taking part at www.belfastrestaurantweek.org