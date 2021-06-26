Belfast’s docklands, the magic of the Maritime Mile

Embark on a post-lockdown adventure and explore Belfast’s iconic waterfront and its history

Maritime Belfast Trust, the charity responsible for preserving Belfast’s maritime and industrial heritage, has launched ‘Hello Maritime Mile’, a campaign encouraging everyone to enjoy an outdoor museum of Titanic proportions, this summer.

Starting at the historic Clarendon Docks and Sailortown, the ‘mile’ takes you to the Lagan Weir Footbridge and across into Titanic Quarter and finishing at HMS Caroline at Alexandra Dock.

At www.maritime-mile.com you can access downloadable guides and an interactive map to find out where all the things to do are, heritage spots to visit, places to stay, and where you can get something to eat or drink.

You can get to the ‘mile’ easily from Belfast City Centre (it’s just a short distance) and it can be travelled on foot or bicycle, stopping at many fascinating and exciting experiences and places along the way, including:

ST JOSEPH’S CHURCH

This Grade 2 listed building was built in the 1870s and was known as the Chapel on the Quay, with its spire often the first and last sight of home for generations of seamen.

Located on Princes Dock Street, the chapel was closed in 2001, and has recently been awarded funding to allow it to showcase its rich Maritime Heritage through photographs, stories, film and exhibitions.

The surrounding residential area of Sailortown was once home to thousands of dock workers and their families, and following redevelopment work, St Joseph’s is one of the few remaining heritage sites.

CLARENDON DRY DOCKS

The oldest remaining docks in Belfast Harbour, Clarendon dry docks were built in the 1800s, by Belfast’s first commercial shipbuilder, William Ritchie.

He originally set his shipyard up at the Old Lime Kiln Dock (where Corporation St is now) but Ritchie needed a dry dock so Belfast Harbour agreed to build a dock which Ritchie built himself, completing it in 1800.

Known as Ritchie’s Dock for years, it was later renamed Clarendon Dock No 1. The second Clarendon Dock was completed in 1826.

SINCLAIR SEAMEN’S CHURCH

Dating from 1857, the church was designed by Belfast architect Charles Lanyon and named after a local businessman. The congregation grew out of mission work among the seamen arriving in the Port of Belfast. Don’t miss the stained glass, the bell from HMS Hood (the First World War ship) and a pulpit shaped as a ship’s prow.

HAMILTON DOCK

The oldest graving dock on the Co Down side of the River Lagan, it was built between 1864 and 1867. A graving dock is a nautical term for an enclosed basin into which a ship can be taken for underwater cleaning or repair.

The Hamilton Dock is now listed as a historic scheduled monument, and for more than 120 years it was used for repairing, maintaining and fitting out ships. The Hamilton Dock is now home to the SS Nomadic.

SS NOMADIC

The world’s last remaining White Star vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship, SS Nomadic is now restored to her original glory and back home in Belfast’s Hamilton Dock.

Most famous for the part she played in the Titanic story, a visit to SS Nomadic combines the authentic heritage and atmosphere of this historic ship with the intriguing stories of her passengers and the ups and downs of her dramatic career.

Admission on board is now included with tickets for the Titanic Experience at Titanic Belfast.

THE GREAT LIGHT

Located on the Titanic Walkway, the Great Light is one of the largest lighthouse optics of its kind ever built. The optic is around 130 years old, weighs 10 tonnes and measures 7 metres tall. The Great Light served two lighthouses in its time, Tory Island off the coast of Donegal, and Mew Island off the Co Down coast.

The optic would have once produced one of the strongest lighthouse beams, ideal for landfall lighthouses.

The Mew Island lighthouse was requested by the Belfast Harbour Commission as an important Aid to Navigation at the southern entrance to Belfast Lough, built at a time when Belfast was the world-centre of linen, shipbuilding and ropemaking, and one of the most important ports in the world.

HMS CAROLINE

HMS Caroline is an iconic ship and a living legend in Belfast, her home for more than 90 years. She is also the last survivor of the Battle of Jutland in 1916, the largest naval battle ever fought. HMS Caroline is a C-class light cruiser, built in Birkenhead at Lairds shipyard in 1914.

After fighting in Battle of Jutland, she was recommissioned for service in the East Indies. HMS Caroline arrived in Belfast in 1924 and became the static floating headquarters of the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve. After being decommissioned in 2011, the ship was restored and opened as a museum in June 2016. IT is currently closed due to Covid restrictions.

TITANIC BELFAST

Located beside the Titanic Slipways, the Harland and Wolff Drawing Offices and Hamilton Graving Dock — the very place where Titanic was designed, built and launched in 1912, Titanic Belfast tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to its maiden voyage and subsequent place in history.

The self-guided Titanic Experience is the world’s most authentic way to discover the sights, sounds, smells and stories of the ship, as well as the people and city that made her.

TREASURE TRAIL

This free self-guided trail starts at City Quays, bringing you past the AC Hotel Belfast towards the Big Fish.

Cross over the Lagan Weir Footbridge and along the waterfront towards Titanic Belfast.

Keep walking and you will see the Great Light and HMS Caroline, with the final stop at Titanic’s Dock & Pump-House.

Download a map and make your way to each of the 20 stops, uncovering exciting questions and facts about the Maritime Mile.

Complete the online quiz to get your very own personalised certificate and be in with the chance to win some exciting prizes.

For full information and details, visit www.maritime-mile.com