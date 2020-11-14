Billesley Manor House and Spa is the perfect country retreat to explore Shakespeare’s historic Stratford-Upon-Avon

Scarlett Sangster visits the historic 16th Century Billesley Manor House and Spa, which has recently been given a contemporary flourish

Tucked along a narrow country lane just four miles outside Stratford-Upon-Avon is the 16th Century manor house where Shakespeare allegedly penned one of his most famous comedies.

Across the gravelled driveway and up the stone stairs of Billesley Manor, we are greeted with a warm wood-panelled interior, tastefully accompanied by rich navy walls and a low glow from an open fireplace.

Earlier this year, the property reopened its doors following a £5.6m lockdown refurbishment, focussed on improving the interior and outdoor spaces. And the results are certainly impressive.

After a quick run through of the hotel's Covid precautions - including mandatory facemasks and housekeeping services only on request - we showed ourselves through to the hotel bar, which held a similar aesthetic of mixed crushed velvets, to contrast with the regency architecture. This room, I later learned, is a newly-discovered part of the hotel, previously reserved for functions - though I couldn't imagine visiting Billesley without having a chance to experience the grandeur of those high ceilings and stone-carved interior windows.

One of the most dramatic changes to the hotel has been in the library, renamed the 'As You Like it Lounge'. Dominated by a 'cloud' of floating books suspended from the ceiling, it feels more Alice In Wonderland than it does Shakespeare, though it's endearing none-the-less.

What are the rooms like?

The hotel's 71 bedrooms are divided between the manor and the exterior barn. Personally, I recommend a stay in the main house. We stayed in a spacious Manor House Double with modern furnishings, original three-fold panelled windows and a sprawling window seat. The bathroom had everything we needed, with both a bath and rain-effect shower, along with complimentary toiletries.

A garden view room

Other rooms provide an extra level of refinement. The Manor House Junior Suite is particularly stunning, with the indulgent addition of a free-standing roll-top bath. My room of choice, though, would have to be the Four Poster with its grand fireplace set against original Tudor panelling, iron chandelier, cushioned window seats, and an elegantly carved mahogany four-poster, delivering a truly unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury.

How about the food?

When it comes to breakfast, you can expect two options: a full English or a vegetarian alternative. There's also a small breakfast buffet which has a few pastries and some cereal, if the cooked option doesn't take your fancy.

The hotel's Stuart Restaurant follows a similar theme of old meets new, by complementing original features with modern bistro-style furnishings. Dinner is an a la carte affair, and the menu offers a good range of meat dishes and a couple of standard vegetarian options at around £20 for a main.

We had scallops to start which, served with black pudding and apple jam, set the bar high. Now, I can't speak for all the mains, but the duck left me a little underwhelmed.

You don't have to eat in the hotel though. A taxi into Stratford costs around £11 and takes you to a great selection of pubs and restaurants, all set in stunning wood-framed Tudor buildings.

How's the spa?

There's a 25m heated pool available to guests, although the hotel request you arrive in your swimsuit and that you book your swim time in advance. We ended up sharing the pool with three other swimmers, but it was lovely temperature and I thoroughly enjoyed my 45 minutes in the water.

Ordinarily, the hotel would also have a sauna and steam room for guests to enjoy, but unfortunately these were not open during our stay. Spa treatments range from a classic manicure at £40, to a 60-minute facial at £65.

What else is there to do?

Stratford has numerous Shakespeare museums and points of interest, including a great Tudor museum (Tudor World), a number of lovely independent bookshops and wide choice of quaint little tea rooms, where you can enjoy a traditional cream tea to refuel mid-explore.