Border communities: ‘I don't think there is another place that people love and hate so intensely at the same time’

Photographer Declan Slattery and journalist Renza Zanin created Invisible Lines, a photo documentary wherein they interviewed 14 people from different backgrounds about the realities of living in border communities. Here, Renza explains what they found

The project is an ongoing exploration on the border culture of young people on the island of Ireland

They undulate like white sheets spread out in the sun, the clouds above the Lifford Bridge. They flow in the celestial vault, moved by the winds of the Atlantic, disregarding the border beneath them. The waters of the River Foyle seem to imitate them. There is no physical limit dividing those molecules. Borders are a human construct, just like that bridge: 115 meters of reinforced concrete connecting Lifford in Co Donegal, Republic of Ireland, with Strabane in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Borders are a human construct that have cost lives here, over 3,600 lives. Loss has been experienced on both sides. July 28 marked the anniversary of the announcement of the end of armed struggle by the IRA, signed in 2005. Lifford, Strabane, and that 377-foot bridge are symbols.

Today, on both sides of the bridge, the same daily battles are fought: inflation, unemployment, housing crisis, addiction. The new generation wants better jobs and education, not the same tired sectarian politics. They demand a functioning healthcare system and affordable housing.

“Our peace is fragile,” says Tiarnan Moss. He says it from the bridge over the Mourne Beg River, one of the first to be rebuilt. Another natural border between the two Irelands.

Tiarnan Moss

Tiarnan’s story is about three generations living together in the same house, in the green expanses of Castlederg, on a strip of land from which both Irelands can be seen. Northern Ireland, where he was born, and the Republic in front of him. The rusty iron gate in the middle of the family farm separates them.

“Less than a mile separated my house from my grandparents’,” he says, “but to reach it, during the Troubles, my family had to travel at least 25 miles, passing through the respective checkpoints.”

Susanna, his mother says: “As you can see, the colour of the asphalt only has a slight shade of difference.”

It is only the family car [through sat nav] that warns “attention, border ahead”. It belongs to the grandmother who lived through the most violent season of the Troubles. The Generation Z of Northern Ireland, tormented by the most serious post-war European conflict, does not forget, but they know the history well and have no intention of repeating it. The hoodie Tiarnan wears has a message that says it all: “Changing for the better, together.”

Amy McIntyre

Amy McIntyre (23) lights up when she remembers that her generation is the generation of peace. However, her Derry is not just the city of Bloody Sunday. There is now another monster to fight: the lack of jobs.

“I don’t think there is another place in the world that people love and hate so intensely at the same time,” says Amy, looking down at Bogside. She and her friend Orla Barr have no doubts: they will have to leave to have the future they want.

Orla Barr

“I studied in Maastricht, Netherlands, and there are significant opportunities there. I’m graduating next Friday, and then I will look for work abroad,” says Orla (23).

To understand these young people, perhaps we should ask them an unusual question: what superpower would you like to have? They would want to be invincible, teleportable, capable of reading minds, and invisible.

“We don’t live the divisions; at most, we make jokes among friends about religion, but they are just thoughts in the background, part of our background,” the two girls agree. Their contemporary, Emily, also from Derry, wants to specialise in humanitarian law and leave behind a Derry that, in her opinion, doesn’t offer much but is also a place of redemption, just like it was for her friend’s father, “a former H-Block prisoner, now a yoga teacher with an open mind.”

Emily O'Brien

The Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago restored freedom and erased borders, now identifiable only — in most cases — by activating the GPS in one’s car or mobile, speed limits switch from kilometres to miles, but the borders of Northern Ireland remain invisible. Even Brexit has failed to reconstruct them; it is not allowed — in fact — by the Good Friday Agreement, and it is not desired by the people who have feared, and still fear, a déjà vu that no one wants to relive.

James McKenny

“My father is from the north, my mother is from Laois in the Midlands,” says James McKenny. “He is a vet and she is an Irish teacher. The first night she slept at my grandparents’ house, a bomb shattered the windows of their home.”

They moved to Monaghan, near the border because it was a town halfway between their places of origin. They still live there today.

“I can’t imagine a customs checkpoint two kilometres from my home,” adds James. “I crossed the border just two nights ago to buy sweets.” However, he is aware that tension, not always silent, still exists.

“There is peace today,” James McKenny continues, “You can’t forget history because it’s over, but it’s not in some minds.”

Caolán Maguire

Like their peers, James and his friend Caolán Maguire, both politically engaged, are critical of how Brexit has been handled.

The majority of the Northern Irish population voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum. “Brexit has shown that divisions existed at all levels. Much has been done, but there is much more to do in terms of understanding, and that is the key for the next 25 years in the relationship between Northern Ireland and Ireland,” affirms Caolán, a young student and elected representative of the Young Fine Gael. He adds, “Sometimes peace has been seen as something radical, but I suppose it is no longer radical to ask for peace on the island of Ireland, regardless of whether it remains divided or unites; peace is non-negotiable.”

Katie Ní Chléire

Katie Ní Chléire is from Monaghan but lives and works in Belfast. Her message is positive: “It is quite natural for there to be differences between different areas of a country; it doesn’t only happen in Ireland. Sometimes there are differences even within the same city.” According to her, people are more concerned about daily issues and prospects for the future.

Their main common enemies are the political back-and-forth that has repeatedly left the Northern Irish people without a government. The political impasse has left Jane Molloy, a 23-year-old with a six-year-old child, unemployed.

Jane Molloy

“I lost my job because the education sector couldn’t secure it due to lack of funds”. A member of the Sinn Féin party, Jane is clear in her ideas: the political void makes everyone equal; the cuts and the absence of government measures affect everyone indiscriminately, not just one part of the community.

Aoife Forker

Jane and her friends Aoife and Niamh from Dungannon, however, have no intention of leaving. They want to stay and try to change things.

Oli O'Neill

On either side of the invisible border that separates one Ireland from the other, young people are divided into two groups: those who see no other prospects than going abroad and those who want to stay, like Oli and Jack from Armagh.

Jack McAfee

“This is my home, and no one leaves their home,” says the first. “We all seek peace and a sense of community,” echoes the second. “I feel that this is my home. The community is very important, and there is no reason to gamble elsewhere.”

Niamh Forker

Their friend, Nalek Szaszkiewicz, who immigrated from Poland at the age of two, also sees Northern Ireland as a safe place. He is very critical of Brexit, emphasising how it complicates things “for immigrants who come here to do jobs that people don’t want to do.”

Nalek Szaszkiewicz

Whether they decide to stay or leave, the ‘peaceful youth’ believe that, although it is still fragile, peace in Northern Ireland is an example for other areas that have experienced or are still experiencing tensions and escalating violence, such as Kosovo and Serbia, Palestine and Israel, Kurdistan and Turkey, or the Basque Country. The common invitation is not to let down their guard.

“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it can rhyme,” says Jack.

“It will never be like in the past, but it doesn’t mean that something similar cannot happen.”

Invisible Lines is an ongoing exploration on the border culture of young people on the island of Ireland. For more details, visit Declan’s website www.declanslattery.com or see @decslattery on Instagram