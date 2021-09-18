| 15°C Belfast

Bring a taste of the exotic to your garden with graceful bamboos

Diarmuid Gavin

Growing in popularity, these plants provide screening, delicious sounds and beauty all in one

Fargesia murielae in a flower pot

Fargesia murielae in a flower pot

Bamboos. I love them as a species, and they are becoming increasingly popular in gardens throughout the country. Why? Because they grow so well with a little care and attention but they look exotic. Bamboos are grasses which develop a woody stem, and it is the stem that entrances. Bamboo canes (or culms) beguile us with their strength and inherent gracefulness. Associated with the gardens of Japan, they bring a mystic quality with them. They create a brilliant screening effect, and the sound of them rustling in the wind is delicious. They work equally well as standalone specimen plants, in a mixed border or as a mini-grove, and score highly for all-year-round interest and architectural value. Grow as specimens close to seating or along a walkway and you’ll be able to enjoy their beauty all the time.

Most bamboos prefer moist, well-drained soil and a sheltered position. They nearly all like sun or partial shade and a rich soil. Before planting, dig a large hole bigger than the bamboo and add a layer of organic matter such as well-rotted manure. Then it’s a case of water, water and water as the plant establishes itself. Over the following years, keep the soil rich with winter mulches of organic matter and ensure that the plant does not come under water stress in hot summers. A top dressing of well-rotted manure in spring or some general-purpose fertiliser will also reap dividends. Protect them from cold winds, which can rip the leaves and make them look a bit ragged.

Routine care is then aesthetic. They don’t need pruning, but clearing out dead leaves and stems improves their appearance (however, leaving the leaves to rot down will act as a mulch/fertiliser). Thinning out overcrowded clumps lets light shine through, which enhances the stems. Some gardeners like to strip the leaves off the lower parts of the branches to reveal their beauty.

