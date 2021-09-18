Bring a taste of the exotic to your garden with graceful bamboos

Growing in popularity, these plants provide screening, delicious sounds and beauty all in one

Bamboos. I love them as a species, and they are becoming increasingly popular in gardens throughout the country. Why? Because they grow so well with a little care and attention but they look exotic. Bamboos are grasses which develop a woody stem, and it is the stem that entrances. Bamboo canes (or culms) beguile us with their strength and inherent gracefulness. Associated with the gardens of Japan, they bring a mystic quality with them. They create a brilliant screening effect, and the sound of them rustling in the wind is delicious. They work equally well as standalone specimen plants, in a mixed border or as a mini-grove, and score highly for all-year-round interest and architectural value. Grow as specimens close to seating or along a walkway and you’ll be able to enjoy their beauty all the time.