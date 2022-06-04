Budmo!* Why you can enjoy a glass of Russia’s national drink with a clear conscience

When the UK announced trade restrictions on Russian imports following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, vodka was at the top of the hit list. A fiercely punitive levy of 35% was added to the cost of every bottle, effectively pricing Russian vodka out of the market. But were Northern Ireland fans of the drink (two thirds of them women and more than half under the age of 34) alarmed by the sanctions? Not a bit of it. In fact, vodka sales are booming here, with the national drink of Russia accounting for one in three of all spirit sales. And practically none of it has ever been anywhere near the place.