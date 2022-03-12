Can we fix it? Yes, we can, thanks to Northern Ireland’s first tool lending library

Do you own any tools that are lying gathering dust? Maybe it’s time to stop and think before making your next DIY purchase, says Belfast Tool Library chairperson Neal Campbell

Belfast Tool Library (BTL) is the first tool lending library in Northern Ireland. Just like a library for books, at BTL you can borrow tools for up to a week and then bring them back for someone else to use. Located in Vault Artist Studios, east Belfast, the library opened its doors in October 2019 and has gone from strength to strength since.