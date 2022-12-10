Caroline Curran’s weekend: The actress on her new show, Home Malone, and why her mum is best cook in the world

What is the best time to get up at the weekend?

I’m up early at the weekend. When you have a five-year-old, a lie-in becomes a thing of the past. My day starts really early as I have a routine with my daughter, Molly, to get her to school then to rehearsals. The weekends also consist of playing Roblox or drawing and colouring in.

​Breakfast or brunch?

I love eating, but I don’t do breakfast and I know that is bad. When I was a kid, I used to get travel sick even just going to school, so I didn’t eat anything so that I didn’t feel unwell. Lunch, dinner or snacking all day is more me. We always get a takeaway on a Saturday as it’s a break from making dinners all week. The takeaway varies from week to week, but a chippy is usually a winner with everyone.

​What does an ideal Saturday look like?

My ideal Saturday would be relaxing and watching either football or Netflix documentaries. The week can be usually so hectic with school and shows.

​What would your perfect Sunday be like?

My perfect Sunday is a stop at the graveyard in the morning to visit my friend and loved ones who have passed away, then a big dinner at my mother-in-law’s, before relaxing and watching TV.

I also like the hours from 4-6pm on a Sunday when I can grab a cuppa with my friend Claire, before the ironing of all the week’s uniforms has to be done, and the ritual bath for school.

​Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I prefer indoors, although I’m always out and about doing something. I like going to restaurants for different meal deals — usually a Groupon.

​How have weekends changed as you have got older?

Weekends have changed drastically for me. I used to party every weekend — well, every day! — but since I’ve had my daughter I have to choose when I head out now. My old haunts were the Duke of York mainly, Kelly’s Cellars, then I would head to Maverick or Thompson’s. I’m too old for Thompson’s now, but I still go to these amazing places and the Sunflower, too.

​At weekends you’ll always make time to…

I always make time to check in with friends. Some of my friends don’t work in theatre, so I usually make time to see how they are doing and hopefully arrange a night out.

​Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Yes, for actors, it’s usually our busiest time. With our new show Home Malone in the Grand Opera House, we will be doing double shows, but I don’t mind as there is a brilliant cast and team on the show. I’m so looking forward to being in the Grand Opera House for Christmas.

​Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

I would love to get all my friends together in one room; Claire, Elaine, Finn and Neil, as we all never get a break at the same time. But I’m determined for Christmas we will all get a meal and a few drinks and wear festive jumpers and be merry. My mummy doesn’t get out anymore, so I’ll have a nice Christmas night in the house with her too.

​If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I would head to 2Taps Winebar or India Gate on Great Victoria Street for beautiful food, then probably to Kelly’s Cellars after.

​What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

My dream Sunday dinner is my mummy’s stuffed chicken and all the trimmings. My mother, no exaggeration, is truly the best cook in the whole world. She literally can cook anything she puts her mind to. She is also a wonderful baker. Her soda bread and pesto is the best.

​Are you a weekend cook?

I don’t cook at the weekend as that’s treat time with takeaway. But if I do cook it would have to be pasta, or anything that can go in the Ninja Foodi machine as this is a machine that does everything. Stick everything in one pot, hit the button Gordon Ramsay style, done.

​If you’re too tired to cook, what are you ordering from the takeaway?

We’ll either order a fish supper from the chippy, a Chinese, pizza, or a McDonald’s where I’ll order one of everything on the menu. I always get a mozzarella dipper for the walk home.

​Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

If I was going to the cinema it would usually be to see a drama or a comedy. It’s hard to pick one actor, but I was really into the Jeffrey Dahmer series and Evan Peters who played him was brilliant. I also watched Inside Man with David Tennant; it was great. To be honest I think the last time I went to the cinema was to see Gnomeo & Juliet, so it was a very long time ago.

​What are you reading?

I’m starting to read The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman. I loved him on the TV shows Pointless and House of Games, so I’m looking forward to working my way through the series of books. I also like autobiographies. I have Victoria Wood’s book and David Jason’s too and I look forward to reading them.

​Bedtime is?

Bedtime is trying to settle Molly, then climbing into bed for 9pm as our day starts about 6.30am. I then like to watch a series to try to wind my brain down, usually a Louis Theroux documentary.

Home Malone, starring Caroline Curran, and written by Diona Doherty and Sean Hegarty, is showing at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, until December 31. Tickets cost £22.50. Go to: www.goh.co.uk