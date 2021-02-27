Castlederg writer Tish Delaney on her debut novel, Before My Actual Heart Breaks
Six years ago, Castlederg-born journalist Tish Delaney left behind her job at the Financial Times in London and moved to the tiny island of Alderney. She tells Audrey Watson how her childhood and a desire to escape small town attitudes shaped her life and her debut novel
First-time novelist Tish Delaney isn't sure if she ever really wanted to write a book. She seems genuinely bemused that national magazines, newspapers and veteran authors such as Roddy Doyle are praising her debut, Before My Actual Heart Breaks, which has just been published.