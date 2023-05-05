Charles III: The making of a King

All eyes will be on King Charles during his coronation. Áine Toner looks back at the life of the young boy who was born to take to the throne

King Charles III and the Queen Consort leaving a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II — © PA

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin — © PA

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, leave St George's Chapel, Windsor, after their wedding blessing

Prince Charles looks at his sons Prince Harry and Prince William as they prepare for their mother's funeral

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day

Prince Charles giving a thumbs up as he sits in the cockpit of a Royal Navy Wessex helicopter, October 1972 — © Getty Images

Prince Charles playing his cello in his rooms at Cambridge University in 1967 — © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her Coronation ceremony with, left to right, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip — © Getty Images

Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace, christened in the music room by the Archbishop of Canterbury a month later.

Both his and his mother’s lives were to change when his grandfather, King George VI, died in February 1952. He was only three years old when his mother, the late Elizabeth II, acceded the throne that same year, making him heir apparent.

Charles was separated from his parents for long periods of time in his childhood, due to trips abroad and the Queen’s royal duties. However, when there was time, father Philip focused on teaching his eldest child how to hunt and fish.

Charles attended his mother’s coronation in June 1953, seated between his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret.

As heir to the throne, the young prince took on the traditional titles of The Duke of Cornwall, and in the Scottish peerage, of Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

His parents opted for the prince to attend school rather than be tutored at home. Charles started at Hill House school in November 1956. Ten months later, he became a boarder at Cheam School in Berkshire where he would be teased about his ears and called ‘fatty’.

In 1958, he was made Prince of Wales. He would wait until 1969 until his investiture was held.

Age 13 in 1962, Prince Charles began his first term at Gordonstoun which his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, had attended. The later actor Sean Connery and late singer David Bowie sent their sons to the school.

Gordonstoun was founded in 1934 by Kurt Hahn, a German Jew who had escaped Hitler. Charles’s father was one of the school’s first pupils.

It was here that Charles is believed to have developed his passion for the arts and environment, even starring as the Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance.

In 1963, the then Prince of Wales caused a scandal when caught ordering a cherry brandy at the Crown Hotel in Stornoway, the only drink that he’d had a tot of prior to a hunt.

The King tagged along with a group of older students to grab a quick drink. Unfortunately for him, the drink order made international headlines.

Beverages aside, Gordounstoun wasn’t without its trials, however. In Jonathan Dimbleby’s biography, he described the prince’s time there as an ‘incarceration.’

According to the writer, Charles once wrote home stating, ‘The people in my dormitory are foul. They throw slippers all night long or hit me with pillows… I still wish I could come home.’

Prince of Wales on stage in a Cambridge University undergraduate review

In later years, Charles referred to his time at Gordonstoun as “a prison sentence” and “Colditz in kilts”, saying in his letters, “I hardly get any sleep in the House because I snore and I get hit on the head all the time. It’s absolute hell.”

That said, Charles has praised what Gordonstoun taught him, telling the House of Lords in 1975 that: “It was only tough in the sense that it demanded more of you as an individual than most other schools did — either mentally or physically.

“I am lucky in that I believe it taught me a great deal about myself and my own abilities and disabilities. It taught me to accept challenges and take the initiative.”

At 16, the young prince spent two terms as an exchange student at Timbertop, an outpost of the Geelong Grammar School in Melbourne. Away from the British public — this was his first trip outside of Europe — he found pleasure through the physically demanding work, later saying, “It was a more physically testing experience than Gordonstoun.

“But it was jolly good for the character and, in many ways, I loved it and learnt a lot from it.”

On his return to the school, the student was appointed school guardian in his final year, gaining two A-levels in History and French and a distinction in an optional special history paper.

Studying on land, sea and in the air

In 1967, the prince attended Trinity College, Cambridge, initially to study Archaeology and Anthropology, later swapping the latter for History.

The first monarch in our history to be educated in a school, he is also the first monarch to hold a university degree.

While still in university, Charles undertook extracurricular activities at Cambridge including polo, cello and even attending an archaeological dig in Jersey.

He was also interested in drama, participating in Trinity’s drama group, the Dryden Society, making regular appearances in plays and sketches. He even wrote a few which his mother and sister watched him perform.

Prince Charles at Cheam School

In 1969, Charles was invested as Prince of Wales by the Queen on July 1 at a ceremony in Caernarfon Castle (it was watched by 500 million people worldwide). Prior to this historic event, he had spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth learning to speak Welsh.

Speaking to his mother, he said: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb and of earthly worship and faith and truth I will bear unto thee to live and die against all manner of folks.”

Charles gave a speech in Welsh and English wherein he pledged ‘to associate [himself] in word and deed with as much of the life of the Principality as possible.’

Ten days prior to the investiture, a documentary called Royal Family was broadcast, showing the royals going about their daily business.

In 1975, His Majesty was awarded a Master of Arts by Cambridge — not a postgraduate qualification but an academic rank.

Graduating in 1970, in February of that year, the prince took his seat in the House of Lords.

In March 1971, he flew — himself — to RAF Cranwell to train as a jet pilot, having received flying instruction from the RAF during his second year at Cambridge.

Once completing the passing out parade at Cranwell, he embarked on a naval career, in doing so, following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps. Another inspiration may have come from his great-uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten, who had a long and distinguished naval career, having served as an admiral of the fleet as well as the last viceroy of India.

His six-week course at the Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, was followed by service on HMS Norfolk and two frigates, HMS Minerva and HMS Jupiter.

In 1974, Charles qualified as a helicopter pilot, then joined 845 Naval Air Squadron, which operated from the Commando carrier HMS Hermes.

For his last nine months in the navy, from February 1976, he took command of HMS Bronington. At this time he learned to fly on a Chipmunk basic pilot trainer and a Beagle Basset multi-engine trainer.

The prince used his severance money to launch The Prince’s Trust in 1976. The charity remains dedicated to supporting disadvantaged youth and funding community initiatives.

He was promoted to Group Captain of the RAF in 1995 and was later granted honorary five-star rank in all three branches of the armed forces by his mother.

Charles’s green credentials have never waivered

Though as a monarch he is now subject to different rules when it comes to demonstrating a political stance, it does not take away the many decades of environmental campaigning Charles undertook.

A committed environmentalist, King Charles has a long history of speaking out about issues around conservation rights and climate change.

In 1969, the young Prince Charles wrote a letter to then Prime Minister Harold Wilson about the decline of salmon stocks in Scottish rivers, commenting: ‘People are notoriously short-sighted when it comes to questions of wildlife.’

This was even before the phrase ‘global warming’ had been coined, yet he persevered in calling for a more balanced, sustainable approach to living.

Prince Charles in Highgrove — © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

He was aged 21 when he gave a speech on the environment at a countryside conference in Cardiff in 1970 in which he warned about the impact of overpopulation, gas emissions, pollution — and plastic wastage, the latter of which we take as commonplace in 2023.

“When you think that each person produces roughly two pounds of rubbish per day and there are 55 million of us on this island using non-returnable bottles and indestructible plastic containers, it is not difficult to imagine the mountains of refuse that we shall have to deal with somehow,” he said in 1970.

A champion in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, 50 years later his ethos remained the same.

In 2020 he established the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Over 500 CEOs have signed up to the SMI’s Terra Carta, a mandate that encourages the private sector to accelerate efforts for a greener future.

While Prince of Wales, he was heavily involved in 2021’s COP26. At the United Nations Climate Change conference he addressed world leaders at the opening ceremony wherein he urged for action.

“I can only urge you, as the world’s decision-makers, to find practical ways of overcoming differences so we can all get down to work, together, to rescue this precious planet and save the threatened future of our young people.”

“There’s millions and millions of young people out there on whose behalf, they may not realise it, I’ve been trying to work for the last 40 years,” he told the Chief Negotiators Reception at COP26.

“One of the things that motivated me more than anything else is that I didn’t want to be accused by my grandchildren or children of not doing the things that needed doing at the time.”

At the conference, he also outlined environmental swaps he had made, such as installing solar panels at Clarence House.

And he explained that his Aston Martin — a vehicle he has owned for over half a century — runs on surprising fuel: surplus English white wine and whey from the cheesemaking process. The car runs on a mixture of bioethanol and unleaded petrol.

Speaking of his desire to farm organically, the king, on one of his last official engagements as Prince of Wales before his mother’s death, said that he was thought of as a ‘complete idiot’.

At Highgrove since the 1980s, the King has cultivated a garden, which is open for visitors, as well as a fully organic farm. The produce from the Gloucestershire estate has become a successful business under the Duchy Organic brand, the profits of which go towards charitable causes.

Few designers have raided the King’s garden to make their latest fashion collection, but that’s exactly what Vin + Omi have done. The design duo — who are based in the Cotswolds — met Charles four years ago and immediately bonded over their shared passion for sustainability.

The King invited Vin + Omi to his Highgrove estate, giving them the opportunity to sift through waste from the garden and see what materials they might be able to make from it.

Omi told the PA news agency: “He’s in a society that’s very different from ours and we have very different views, but we have one common interest. He’s been very supportive, he really allowed us to take time to study the environment in Highgrove.”

The King has also passed his environmental baton onto his son William. Both share a commitment to maintaining and preserving the world.

In 2021, William created the Earthshot prize, rewarding initiatives that propose solutions to the climate crisis.

Planned to run annually until 2030, each winner receives a grand of £1 million to continue their environmental work.

Love, laughter and a devastating loss

When it comes to matters of the heart, it’s clear the course of true love didn’t run smoothly until later in life. That said, there was much attention on the two women the King was to marry.

Charles and Camilla met at a polo match in 1970 and begin dating but he then leaves to serve in the Royal Navy for a number of months. When he returned, Camilla was engaged. She married Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973 and the couple had two children, Tom and Laura. The prince is Tom’s godfather, as the former flames then remain friends.

In 1980, Charles, then 31, began dating Lady Diana Spencer, then 18. Her father had been an equerry to both George VI and Elizabeth II. Her maternal grandmother was a close friend and lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother.

Charles had briefly dated Diana’s older sister Sarah who later said, ‘“I introduced them — I’m Cupid.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on honeymoon at Balmoral

The couple announced their engagement in February 1981. Although she says “Of course” in a television interview about whether they’re in love, and he replies, “Whatever love means,” in a newspaper interview at the time he said, “I feel positively delighted and frankly amazed that Di is prepared to take me on.”

In the same interview, Charles recalled his first impression of Diana, saying, “I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was. I mean, great fun, and bouncy and full of life and everything”.

Diana’s powder blue off-the-rack suit from Harrods and that stunning sapphire engagement ring from Garrard, made headlines around the world.

For her first appearance as a royal fiancée, she joined Charles at Goldsmith’s Hall in London. Diana later described the night as a ‘horrendous occasion’ given that she wasn’t well versed in royal protocol.

On July 29, 1981, the prince married Diana in St Paul’s Cathedral. An estimated 750 million people watched across the world while 600,000 stood in London to catch a glimpse of the newly married couple. It was the biggest royal wedding of the century. The couple enjoyed a two-week honeymoon in Hampshire, a Mediterranean cruise and a break in Balmoral Castle.

The couple had two sons, William, born in 1982, and Harry, born in 1984.

Diana broke royal protocol by bringing William with her and Charles on their first overseas tour as a couple, to New Zealand and Australia.

Into the 1990s, an explosive biography revealed the cracks in the marriage. Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story was released in 1992 and was deemed shocking, given its stories of Diana’s jealousy over her husband’s involvement with Camilla.

Charles’s approved biography was published in 1994, in which he discussed his separation from his wife.

Prince Charles and Diana Princess of Wales watch Indonesian tribal dancers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, November 1989

It is reported that in 1989, Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Charles, saying, “I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.”

In August 1992, transcripts of a secretly recorded call — between Diana and friend James Gilbey — were published in what the press called Squidgygate, Squidgy the name given by Gilbey to Diana.

On December 1992, the then prime minister John Major announced to the House of Commons that Charles and Diana had agreed to separate. This was just days before Princess Anne’s wedding to second husband Timothy Laurence.

In January 1993, a transcript of a 1989 phone conversation between Camilla and Charles was published, revealing their relationship and how much they wanted and cared for each other.

A year later, a documentary which has followed the prince for 18 months airs. When asked if he was ‘faithful and honourable’ during his marriage, Charles says, “Yes, yes… Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

Prince Charles looks at his sons Prince Harry and Prince William as they prepare for their mother's funeral

When asked about Camilla, the prince said, “She has been a friend for a very long time — and will continue to be a friend for a very long time.”

Camilla and her husband announced their intention to divorce in January 1995. That same year came the infamous Panorama interview with Diana who, when asked by Martin Bashir if Camilla was a factor in her marriage breakdown, states, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The princess also spoke about her own infidelity and her depression and bulimia. Later the BBC issued an apology and stated they would never re-air the interview.

Charles and Diana’s divorce was finalised in August 1996. A year later, Charles and Diana’s two sisters would travel to Paris to bring her body back to London. The Princess had been killed in a car crash alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

What came next has been etched in many minds for 25 years, the sight of the prince, accompanied by his father and Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, as they walked beside Harry and William behind Diana’s coffin from The Mall to Westminster Abbey.

In the late 1990s, Charles gradually introduced his relationship with Camilla to the public, confirming in 1998 that she had met Prince William and would meet Prince Harry at a later date.

In 1999, the couple left her sister’s birthday party together — it is the first time they had appeared in public as a couple.

A year later, the Queen accepted an invitation to an event at Highgrove, a birthday party for the King of Greece, aware that Camilla will be present. It’s interpreted as a sign by many that she accepts her eldest child’s relationship.

In 2003, the couple moved into Clarence House and announced their engagement in February 2005. It is 35 years since they first met. That April, they married — the Queen and Prince Phillip do not attend the wedding but do attend the reception and official blessing at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — and Prince William is best man.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 1999 — © FilmMagic

Camilla was given the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall.

In 2016, Camilla — alongside Prince William — was named to the Privy Council. Approaching her 70th birthday in 2017, Camilla gave an interview in which she indirectly commented on her affair and its accompanying press attention.

“It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it. I couldn’t have survived it without my family.”

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stated that it was her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla should be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes monarch.

A month before his coronation, the royal family confirmed Camilla will use the title Queen Camilla and will be crowned with Queen Mary’s crown.

Stepping into his role in history

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, Charles — the longest serving heir apparent in British history — automatically succeeded as King of the United Kingdom.

Charles III, formerly proclaimed as the new monarch on September 10, was the first King Charles since the 1600s.

Less than 24 hours after his mother’s death, Charles and Camilla, now Queen Consort, greeted mourners outside the gates of Buckingham Palace. After accepting condolences and viewing tribute flowers, and with his back to those congregated, he lifted his hand to his face and appeared to wipe away a tear.

That same day, he paid tribute to his mother in a televised broadcast, renewing her promise of lifelong service and pledging to uphold Britain’s constitutional principles.

He honoured his ‘beloved mother’ who he and his family owed ‘the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing.”

After speaking movingly about his wife and sons, his final comments are reserved for his ‘darling Mama.’

“As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

However important it was to act as a stabiliser at this historic moment, his and his siblings’ grief was visible as they accompanied the late Queen’s coffin during a series of very public engagements.

In a speech on September 12 to the Houses of Commons and Lords, Charles promised ‘faithfully to follow’ the example of his mother. He quoted Shakespeare and spoke of feeling the ‘weight of history’ as he stood in the historic room.

“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living.’

Within his first week on the throne, the new King travelled more than 1,500 miles as part of his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK’s home countries, arriving in Northern Ireland on September 13.

Speaking at Royal Hillsborough, the monarch said the late Queen was aware of her position in uniting divided communities ‘whom history had separated.’

“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard,” he said.

The King and Queen Consort were met with cheers as they arrived at a memorial service at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast.

And who would have thought that a simple writing implement would garner such press attention?

When in Hillsborough Castle, the King told aides ‘I can’t bear this bloody thing,’ when the ink appeared to drip from a pen he was using.

It came after another pen-related incident a few days previously, when Charles gestured for an ornate holder to be taken away while signing a document during his first Privy Council. It was later returned to its position, but the King, when called upon to give his signature, pulled a face before it was removed again.

What can we expect from King Charles’s reign?

Charles witnessed generations of world leaders, including 14 US Presidents and 15 UK Prime Ministers, during his mother’s reign.

Despite being born in the royal family, as King, life will change for the 73-year-old. He will no longer have his own driving licence or passport.

“He has interest in things like the environment and rural issues that in some respects capture the current zeitgeist,” says Dr Robert McNamara, senior lecturer in international history at Ulster University.

“He’s interested in conservation; he’s interested in the built environment.

“But some people would say he’s very conservative as well.

“He denounces things like modern architecture, which tends to chime with a lot of public opinion; people don’t like particularly the buildings in the 1960s and 70s that were often built around the UK and the rest of the world. Charles kind of channelled people’s discontent about that.

“I think Charles has elements of progressivism in his politics, but he’s also conservative.”

The King (Molly Darlington/PA) — © Molly Darlington

As King, he will also not voice strong opinions in public, adapting to the neutrality of a monarch, something that he may find difficult given how he had spoken out on issues.

Dr McNamara mentions the ‘spider memos’ of 2004 and 2005 — named in reference because of the then Prince of Wales’ unique style of handwriting — which addressed the then Prime Minister Tony Blair and several senior ministers about possible interventions on policy.

“A number of these emerged where he was kind of putting forward quite robustly his own points of view about various things and I certainly think that that’s an issue, as to whether he really is progressive or in a sense, someone who was interested in conservatism and conserving in that old fashioned sense rather than an actual kind of progression,” says Dr McNamara.

“His big problem is that he’s not going to be able to indulge in the entry into the public debates that he did quite a lot when he was Prince of Wales.

“He realises and he has long realised that his role as monarch in terms of his own contributions to public debate will be much, much less than when he was Prince of Wales. The argument always was that he would struggle with this.

“The Queen was not known for her strong opinions on anything and that’s part of her success.

“She basically kept very schtum about her own opinions on things.”

Though the monarchy has survived by become a more public entity — Dr McNamara mentions the ending of the monarchy’s mystique through decisions such as the 1960s documentary — it may be a trimmer version.

“He has been quoted as saying [about] the incredibly bloated side of the royal family where there are dozens of people who have the right to call themselves HRH or prince or princess. He’s often said he wants to slim that down,” says Dr McNamara.

“There’s been talk of unless you’re basically directly in line to the throne, you should probably go make your own way in the world.

“If you look at the European royal families, generally speaking, they tend to have much smaller immediate royal families that receive funding from the public purse.

“I think the ceremonial associated with the British royal family is so important to its preservation that you would think [of it] being one of the bloated aspects that will remain.”