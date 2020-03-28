Coronavirus: So what does it mean for your holiday plans?

In the past week, more countries around the world have introduced travel bans and closed their borders. With so much change happening in a short space of time, we're seeing holidaymakers being left to fend for themselves as they join the scramble to get home, paying hundreds more just for a ticket on a last-minute flight. And those with travel booked for Easter, the summer and beyond are now unsure what to do next. Here PA travel correspondent Simon Calder has answered some of your Covid-19 concerns

Q We've had a trip to India and cruise with Silversea, due to start March 9, 2020, cancelled by the cruise company. When I asked the travel agent when I could expect a refund I was told I had to wait until the cruise company refunded the agent. It also included a Golden Triangle tour and flights with British Airways. I know these are extraordinary times but just wonder if this is the norm? - GS

A The short answer is: the travel agent is wrong. Under the Package Travel Regulations 2018, you are entitled to a full cash refund within two weeks of the cancellation becoming apparent. The fact that the agent has not received the money back from the cruise line should not be your problem.

In practice, these times are so extraordinary that I am not surprised the payment has not arrived. Travel firms are experiencing more financial stress than at any time in modern history, with no new bookings coming in and money flowing out.

Abta, the travel association, is asking for support from the travelling public, saying: "If possible, postpone your holiday or travel arrangements, don't cancel - this will mean you have a holiday to look forward to in the future and it will help your travel provider maintain its cash flow through the short-term challenges."

Abta adds: "If you are not able to postpone, they may offer you a refund credit voucher instead of a cash refund. Abta is in urgent talks with the Government to ensure that these credit arrangements have the full cover of financial protection. You should await further guidance on this." But your right to a full cash refund remains.

Q We have a couple of flights booked for mid-April with Transavia and Ryanair, and also Eurostar tickets back from Amsterdam to London. Unfortunately, we have no insurance (I know!). Currently, they're all offering just a voucher or rescheduling the dates. Is it wise to wait further for the possibility of getting a refund or should we just reschedule now? We would rather get the refund to be honest. - Alve

A Without wishing to sound uncharitable, you seem to have done everything possible to minimise your consumer protection: organising separate flights and train tickets, and not taking out insurance.

However, you should certainly wait a while longer before doing anything. The travel industry is (understandably) trying to persuade customers to take vouchers or postpone, because it saves them from having to hand out real money if and when they cancel. Ryanair, indeed, has been actively trying to persuade passengers in April to rebook for later in the year.

But if you sit tight, I am fairly sure that the flights will be cancelled and you can look forward to a full refund on those. Ryanair is the most financially robust airline in Europe, while Transavia is part of the Air France-KLM group, also looking strong.

The train is a different matter. It may operate, in which case Eurostar's option of a voucher or postponement is actually more than it legally needs to offer. But wait until the start of April before taking any action.

Q We are due to pay the balance of a holiday to Turkey, we should be going in July and the balance is due on April 2. We are very concerned about paying the balance off. Currently we would only lose £100 deposit and we have enquired about changing dates but we would be charged an extra £100. - EllenP8

A If you can afford to do so, please pay the balance. While I have no idea what will happen in the next four months, there is a significant possibility that your trip to Turkey will go ahead as normal, in which case you should have a happy and safe holiday. There is some likelihood that the trip will be cancelled. If that happens, you can expect a full refund of the whole cost of the trip within two weeks.

But deciding not to pay the balance would mean that you lose the money - and, looking at the £100 you paid, it appears to me that you may have taken advantage of a low-deposit offer. The travel company could actually come after you for the rest of the "normal" deposit, which could be hundreds of pounds.

If the holiday does go ahead and you decide not to travel, you will lose most or all of your money. But I suggest that would not be a rational choice: if the holiday happens, that will be because the UK Government, the Turkish authorities and the holiday company all believe you will be able to make the trip with no significant risk of being placed in quarantine.

Q We had a package holiday to Florida booked for next month but our tour operator has told us that we cannot have a refund. Instead one of two options: either delay the date (we have no idea when it will be safe for vulnerable people to travel there, neither would we be able to go to the USA again), or take a credit note to spend with the travel company. The credit note is less than the sum for non-refundable hotel rooms the firm booked for us. The company said terms and conditions we signed last year have now changed because of this crisis. Is this right? Is there no way we can insist on a refund? - TrickyP

A If it is a proper package holiday (flights and accommodation, and possibly other services, booked in a single transaction) then the travel company knows it is talking nonsense.

Committing to a date in the future, particularly for older travellers or those with medical concerns, would be a mistake. And for the travel company to say that you can have a credit note for less than the cost of the trip is preposterous (except in the most unlikely situation that you booked those hotels with the company as a separate and later transaction). Finally, do send me anything in writing from the travel firm refusing a refund and I will add it to my dossier of misdeeds. I know it's a tough time for everyone in travel, but unless the industry does the right thing by customers, rebuilding trust will take even longer.

Q Just in the process of rescheduling our Caribbean Celebrity Cruise, NYC stay and BA flights cancelled for next month, to December. It's all part of a package so usual protections apply. Firstly, am I mad?! Secondly, what are the potential insurance implications? - Graham2k

A With the greatest respect, I think it is irrational (though not actually mad) to postpone. I say "not actually mad" because I guess it is conceivable that the cruise line, British Airways and the New York hotel are all saying: "Graham, in return for you not cancelling your April trip, we are going to give you an extra special deal for Christmas and New Year which would normally cost much more."

If you are being offered, say, a trip departing on Saturday, December 19 and returning a fortnight later, that would be interesting and tempting. For almost any other dates, though (particularly in early December), there is no possible advantage that I can see. The cruise industry is sadly going to be on its knees for at least the rest of this year, and will have to offer extremely good deals to lure anyone on board.

While the inevitable downturn in air travel means fares to New York could well increase somewhat after the crisis, that will be offset by the rate cuts in Manhattan that hotels will be obliged to make when so many international guests can't reach the city so easily. So ask politely for a full refund and it should be with you before Easter.

Q We got caught up in the mess of the ski holidays last weekend. Two of my party went, I did not because of the fear of exposure to the virus. So I forfeited a refund. However, the French government issued on its website recommendations not to travel to certain areas, one of which was where my resort was. So my argument is the ski companies should have cancelled and offered refunds on the Friday. - Leethetree

A Europe's winter-sports industry - and about 300,000 British skiers and snowboarders - have been traumatised by the coronavirus crisis. The past weekend, which should simply have been a busy changeover, degenerated into a rush to get home.

Regrettably, though, I don't believe that a recommendation by the French government not to travel to an area obliges a UK travel firm to cancel trips. The subsequent draconian rules on mobility would have done so. But it seems likely you are in the same legal position as many other prospective travellers who, by cancelling their trip, forfeited future rights. Sorry I can't be more optimistic.

Q Currently, my parents and son (both British citizens) and my wife (biometric residence permit holder) are in Singapore and soon due to fly back to the UK via Emirates. What is the travel advice for them? - Om1234

A While Emirates, like other airlines, is cancelling some flights, there are many departures from Singapore to Dubai and onwards to the UK and I expect they will be able to travel largely as planned. They should be very careful when proceeding through Singapore and Dubai airports.

Each day, thousands of people from all over the world converge with a multiplicity of germs at big international airports. Research in Finland found that the trays used at security checkpoint are the most dangerous items in an airport, and they should certainly wash their hands immediately after handling them.

Travellers should be aware too of other surfaces frequently touched by passengers - and wherever possible use contactless payment rather than handling cash.

They should do their best not to stand in queues with lots of people they don't know, and the best way to do this is to hang back during the boarding process. On board the plane itself, there is little opportunity for social distancing.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says the likelihood of infection spreading from another passenger is "medium" if you are seated on an aircraft within 6ft of a traveller "with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 infection". This distance correlates approximately with two economy-class seats in each direction.

Passengers in the same or adjacent rows sat further away have a low risk; everyone else is categorised as "no identifiable risk". On arrival in the UK, again, they should be circumspect about queues; they might want to wait in a corner until most fellow passengers have been processed through passport control, and also hang back at baggage reclaim.

Q We have tickets booked with GoTui for Disney parks in Orlando and hotel and flight with Tui. There are reports that the flights and hotel are back on for the summer but the parks are closed, there will be no refund for cancelling. Like many, we are only going for the parks. The key question is: are GoTui and Tui the same "company", hence fall under the package regulations? - Ian3799

A Given the time between the dire circumstances today and the summer, any answer is speculative. Personally I think it unlikely that the flights would go ahead as planned, and hotels would welcome guests, yet the Disney experiences (and other theme parks) would remain closed. But I can at least address your rights about what would happen in these circumstances.

GoTui is simply the "experiences, activities and tours" component of Europe's biggest holiday company, Tui. If you booked a package comprising flights, accommodation and theme-park tickets in a single transaction, you could make a reasonable argument that accessing the parks was a critical part of the trip. Subtracting the parks would then count as a "significant change" to the package, entitling you to a full refund.

If, however, you bought the park tickets as a separate transaction, you lose that layer of protection. All that GoTui would need to do is refund your tickets. Tui could then say: "Ian, you booked flights and a hotel. We can provide them. What's your problem?"

Anyway, let's hope it's academic.

Q My daughter is currently trying to get back home to the UK from New Zealand. She's had to book a flight on Saturday via Los Angeles and Miami. We're really concerned about her getting stuck and stranded in the States with nowhere to go. How high is the risk of this, should we look at an alternative route? She also has family friends she could stay with in New Zealand, so although the priority is her coming home, we would rather she got stuck in NZ than in the US. - Clara1998

A I am hopeful that your daughter (presumably a UK citizen) will be one of few British travellers allowed to complete her trip. The current presidential decree banning many arrivals applies to people who have been in the UK, Ireland or the Schengen Area "within the previous 14 days before their planned day of arrival in the USA".

If she can demonstrate that she has been safely in New Zealand for the past two weeks, she should be allowed on the flight from Auckland to Los Angeles. Upon arrival in California, your daughter will be required to pass through customs and border protection. Unlike almost everywhere else in the world, the Americans insist that even people changing planes must go through immigration. She will need an Esta (available through esta.cbp.dhs.gov) but should be able to get through.

Her flight to Miami will be on a domestic flight, which means she would have to clear immigration anyway. There is no reason I can see why she would get stuck in the US. Flights are still operating across the Atlantic.

And while authorities across the world are disunited about many things, there is general agreement that people should be allowed to travel home. So by Monday morning, you should be able to welcome your daughter back.

Q My wife and I are due to go on a Viking River Cruise in Ukraine on May 17. We are insured and the holiday has been paid in full (nearly £10,000). Viking has cancelled all operations until May 1 but there are no decisions beyond that date.

The FCO has advised against cruises for those over 70 - we are in our seventies -and all but essential travel to Romania and Ukraine and the borders are currently closed to UK travellers by the local authorities.

Cancellation charges, if we cancel, up to 30 days before the cruise are 25% and 100% thereafter.

My preferred outcome would be that Viking recognises soon that the cruise cannot happen and then cancel and refund the full cost. However, if that does not happen and if I cancel on the basis of existing FCO guidance, can I make the claim now or do I need to wait for some further event to crystallise the claim? And should this happen before the 30-day deadline? What do you advise? - RayCP

A Anyone who is 70-plus is in the invidious position of being told that they should not take cruises. Your case looks to me like a prime example of the advantage of a robust travel insurance policy. The UK government currently recommends that you don't make the trip. It is possible that the official advice might change. And I wouldn't assume at this stage that the cruise will be cancelled. But it is certainly worth talking to your travel insurer before the 30-day cancellation deadline and explaining your position and concerns.

The insurer may well say, "okay go ahead and cancel, we would rather take a £2,500 hit than risk a £10,000 payout." Alternatively, the firm might say: "Wait a while longer."

Given that you will possibly lose in excess of, say, £500 under the terms of your insurance, I will also point out that you are at liberty to transfer the cruise to someone else in return for a nominal payment (typically £50 per person). That might possibly be a good outcome if the cruise goes ahead and you have younger friends or family who would like to take it off your hands.