Daniel O'Donnell: I just adore watching programmes about the royals

Singer Daniel O'Donnell tells Barry Egan about getting through lockdown, how his father died when he was just six and visiting relatives in Londonderry during the Troubles

Julia and Francis O'Donnell's grave is only "a mile or two" from where their son Daniel lives in Donegal. The singer visits them at St Mary's cemetery in Belcruit as often as he can. Daniel believes death is the start of a new journey. Sometimes the many years between his parents starting their respective new journeys has caused Daniel some amusing graveside confusion - Julia died in 2014, at 94; Francis in 1967 when he was 49 and Daniel barely six.