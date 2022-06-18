Dear Louanne: ‘I feel we’re letting our children down by not having a holiday… but prices are too prohibitive’

Because money is tight at the moment, for a lot of families, we aren’t able to take our children on holiday this summer. I know they were looking forward to it, especially after the last two years, but it’s not financially possible for us. We have explained to our children and they seem ok about it but I feel we’re letting them down because we can’t manage our finances better. I want my children to have as much as we possibly can give them but I know they were so keen to go away and now it’s not going to happen.