Dear Louanne: I think my quiet and reserved friend is struggling right now but I don’t know how to help her

I have a friend who is a great listener and always happy to help with a crisis or problem but is very reserved and rarely shares anything about her private life. I don’t want to push but I get the sense that she’s not going through the best time. She’s been so good to me as a friend that I want to do the same with her, but I don’t know how best to let her know that I care and that I’m hear to listen and to help where I can. She is quite quiet about her private life and I don’t want to feel as though I’m pushing her into saying something.

UG

Hello UG,

It can be a challenging experience knowing that a friend is going through a difficult time and not being sure how best to support them.

It’s one thing to ask someone if they’re okay it is something else to really communicate that you are emotionally available to your friend.

There isn’t a magic formula for instant success but there are some guiding principles that contribute to being a caring and supportive friend.

Communicating that you are available to your friend starts before there is a ‘problem’. It’s about spending time together, accepting your friend for who she is without judgement

Listening to your friend is a powerful experience. Really listening to her, taking time without distraction to meaningfully pay attention to what she says, listening to really understand not simply waiting for your turn to speak.

Your role as a friend is to be present. It’s not up to you to give advice (a little advice might be helpful if requested – remember unsolicited advice is rarely welcome).

Sometimes being with your friend can be a comfort. We can search about hoping to find the ‘right’ thing to say. Usually this doesn’t exist. In fact, silence can be the ‘right’ response.

A friends’ role is to be with the person. You can offer assurance that while you may not be able to ‘fix’ a problem they don’t have to face it alone. You will be right alongside them.

You can provide space to express their feelings, space to talk if they want to and you can also communicate your respect for them by not prying.

Your description of your friendship is interesting.

In a healthy friendship both people give and both people receive.

There might be times when one supports more than another but in the long term it ought to even out.

We might feel more familiar with the idea of someone taking advantage so it may seem strange that a person would feel more comfortable being in the ‘giving’ role.

The person who gives all the time is the one who holds the power. The giver doesn’t have to make themselves vulnerable or be dependent. They don’t have to disclose anything personal about their lives.

Your friend knows a lot about you, but you don’t know much about her.

Perhaps it is time to explore a little more if your friend is simply reserved. You can gently communicate with her that you are interested in her hopes, her dreams as well as her worries – that you would like to really know her as she knows you.

‘Our sons are arguing and as a result, we’re missing time with family’

One of my sons is no longer speaking to our other son and daughter and all the families have fallen out. It means that my son will only bring his children to see us when our other grandchildren and children are not in the house. If I ask any of them what is going on, I’m told I will take sides if I find out. My husband is equally in the dark. We used to be a very close family but now my children are doing their best to stay out of each other’s lives. We have one son on his own, and our other son and daughter who are speaking. It’s my grandchildren who I feel most sorry for, as they love spending time with their cousins.

TP

Hello TP,

I am sorry to hear that there are fractured relationships between your adult children. I wonder if the pattern of two siblings against one was a feature of the children’s relationships growing up.

Often children, and adult children, will enact rejections that they have felt on younger or weaker siblings.

While healthy, trying-their-best families will often experience sibling rivalry there can be a sense of perceived injustices brought into adulthood.

The three children will have different perspectives and memories of their childhood. Do you remember any bullying or exclusion by the brother and sister towards the brother who now is the ‘outsider’?

Was the lone brother cherished by you and your husband as the ‘baby’ or the one most attended to?

If there were any vulnerabilities or cracks in their relationship together then any pressure on their adult relationship could widen the differences between them.

You have asked them what is going on and they have told you that they feel that you would ‘take sides’ if you knew.

The more that you try to interfere the worse the situation could become.

What you can do in the meantime is communicate with them that you realise that it is hard for them at the moment and that it is difficult for you, too.

Continue to invite them to your home, it’s up to them if they come or not.

Try not to walk on eggshells around them. They have tried not to include you in the situation and have kept you and your husband free from emotional involvement. That is an honourable approach to take.

Your adult children are independent people who can decide what relationships they can have and what those relationships will look like.

It may be very painful for you to watch your children drift apart but it is not within your remit or power to ‘fix’ things.

The relationship between brothers and sisters is between them and, regretfully though it might be, not you.

That said, you can gently ask if the adult children would be open to family counselling. They could attend Relate NI counselling services. This would support them in having conversations in a contained environment with a trained professional who could assist in helpful exploration of the issues that they face.

You can continue to maintain and sustain good relationship with your children individually. One of the most challenging aspects of parenting is letting go. Letting go of being directly involved in their lives, their choices like you were when they were children. Letting go even when their choices directly impact your family.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org.