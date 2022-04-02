Dear Louanne… I’d like my partner and I to have joint therapy sessions but how can I persuade him to go with me?

It may be helpful to invite your partner to give counselling a go

Dear Louanne, Have you any suggestions about how to encourage my partner to attend couples therapy with me? I think it’ll help to talk in a neutral environment and to iron out some issues in our relationship. He doesn’t want to talk to someone he doesn’t know but I think it’s better than always talking to our friends and family.

DC

Hello DC,

All relationships ebb and flow over time. We may hope that our relationships offer us a safe place where we can be ourselves, loved, valued and cherished for who we are. Our intimate relationship can be a place of playfulness, with someone we can grow with and develop as an individual within a couple relationship.

Healthy and helpful relationships are supported by meaningful communication, where each partner is curious and genuinely interested in the other, taking the time to really listen, listening to understand.

This doesn’t mean there’s is no disagreement or difference of opinion, it doesn’t mean there aren’t arguments. The capacity to manage difference, to navigate disagreement in a way that supports the relationship, adds to rather than burdens or disrupts the relationship.

Intimate relationships can become a bit lost in the busyness of lives. The pressures of family life or work can overwhelm a couple. Less time is taken looking after the relationship, there’s almost an expectation that the relationship will take care of itself.

In time, there is a realisation that the relationship is under stress, that communication is fractured, that there is very little enjoyable time together. Arguments become repetitive without resolution, criticism can feel relentless.

People turn to their friends and family for support and advice. This can be helpful. Having a network of support is important and often the first place to share the challenges faced.

Friends and family’s connection to you can cause them to feel they need to take a side, or hearing about the problems you face can influence their feelings towards your partner.

It’s resourceful and insightful of you to think about seeking couple counselling.

While individual counselling has become more mainstream, couple counselling retains a level of mystery and sometimes stigma. The idea of sharing your most intimate life with a stranger can seem unnerving.

In a survey, 87% of people told Relate NI that relationship support helped improve their wellbeing. Couples can attend with relationships in great distress feeling that they are in the ‘last chance saloon’. However, they can leave Relate NI with a secure, enriched relationship at the end of their therapy.

It is very common for one partner to be more willing to engage in couple counselling than another. With the best will in the world, no one can really ‘make’ someone attend counselling but you certainly can encourage it.

It may be helpful to invite your partner to ‘give it a go’. Even try one session and see how it feels. If your partner does not feel it is helpful then they can stop.

You can reassure your partner that therapy is about your relationship and it is not an invitation to blame and criticise each other.

If your partner is absolutely sure that they will never attend counselling it doesn’t mean that you don’t. You can go to relational counselling on your own and bring about changes to the relationship yourself.

You can be assured that Relate NI couple counsellors are fully trained and qualified in couple work and couple work is a specialist area.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org