Dear Louanne… I’d like to have a great relationship with my stepdaughter but not sure how to create one

How can I build a good relationship with my stepdaughter? I am recently married and my husband is keen for me and his daughter to get along. She lives with her mother, with whom I have a pretty decent relationship. My stepdaughter is nine, and sometimes wants to be friendly, and other times prefers not to. At the moment I haven’t had a chat with her, though she was involved during the wedding preparations. I want us to be close but I don’t want her to feel forced into it.

Blended families can symbolise renewal, second chances, acceptance and people brought together by love and choice rather than blood. The best that people can be is experienced in a blended family but so can the worst.

You and your husband have joined together in love and with joy. Your young stepdaughter may be feeling a little uncertain about the changes that are taking place.

You and your husband are the adults so it is important that you both bring to your new family open communication, respect, plenty of love and patience so that together you can form a close and affectionate blended family.

Don’t expect to love your stepdaughter overnight. Get to know her and give time for love and affection to grow.

If you haven’t already spoken with your husband and agreed how you are going to parent together then have that conversation soon.

Children need to feel safe and secure. They need to feel that they can trust the grown-ups involved in their life. A child of divorce has already experienced the pain of adults letting them down. They may not be confident about trusting again.

Giving the child her place in the family, where she will be included in decision making will support her in feeling valued. It was very insightful and caring that you ensured that she was included in preparations for the wedding. This can continue within family life.

By creating an open, non-judgemental family environment you will support your stepdaughter in feeling heard and emotionally connected to you.

You mention that sometimes she wants to be friendly and sometimes not, this shows that you notice her pacing. Let her continue to set the pace while you continue to offer time, patience and interest.

Don’t forget about your relationship with your husband. Both of you have a responsibility for taking care of your relationship. Couples in blended families can spend so much time and energy managing the children’s needs that they forget about their own. Looking after your couple relationship will build a strong foundation, which will benefit everyone. When your step daughter sees love, respect, open and clear communication between you and your husband she is much more likely to replicate those qualities.

Make sure that you both set time aside to be a couple.

