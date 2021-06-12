Dear Louanne: ‘I’m an overthinker, but my reaction to a minor situation has made me worry about myself’

Last week something so minor happened in work and I can’t stop reliving it. I ended up crying before and during the working day and couldn’t seem to rationalise how I felt. It was a very minor thing, no one even noticed and even if they had, it wouldn’t have been a big deal, but I reacted so strongly to it and was so wound up. I didn’t feel I could tell my employers in case they thought I was over-worrying about nothing.

Joe, Belfast

Hello Joe,

Thank you very much for your letter. You raise a very poignant point, and you are certainly not ‘over-worrying about nothing’. Crying is a universal human response to a range of experiences — we may cry in grief over the loss of a loved one or cry with joy at the birth of a baby.

The act of crying communicates to others how deeply we feel that goes beyond words like ‘joy’ or ‘sadness’.

Seeing a person cry evokes feelings of compassion, care, sympathy — a shared experience of powerful emotional human connection.

Your experience of crying before and during work sounds like something that was hidden from others, though. Reactions to crying do vary depending on gender and where we cry.

Often, boys growing up are told not to cry or to show any strong emotion at all. The idea that crying is a sign of ‘weakness’ is usually fully understood by the time a boy is in his teens.

Many boys and men cope with their emotions by ignoring them or suppressing them.

While there has been some relaxing of very rigid gender roles there remains some discomfort with men crying in public.

It’s also very interesting that you describe not being able to ‘rationalise’ your feelings. Thinking about your feelings might mean that the tears came from something else, rather than the minor incident at work — which might have been the release for the level of emotions bubbling underneath.

Tears can be a representation of different feelings; sadness of course but also anger. It can be a sign that it’s time to take care of yourself emotionally. Sometimes, we get messages through our body that our emotional life needs attention.

Would you also be experiencing any physical symptoms like aches and pains or an upset stomach? I wonder if you’re getting a good night’s sleep or if your appetite has changed? Are you able to take pleasure in activities you usually enjoy?

Sometimes we try to think our feelings away when what we need to do is to experience them, to really feel them. All our feelings are important, they tell us about the fullness of our lives.

Yes, some are easier and more enjoyable than others, but these emotions are important and without them we won’t be able to feel love or sexual desire for example — the fun ones.

If we numb some feelings, we are at risk of extinguishing all emotions.

In our personal and professional lives, it is helpful to understand our emotional self.

The capacity to be emotionally aware and engaged supports us in all our relationships and particularly in our emotional intimacy.

I would like you to think about exploring your emotional life with a trusted counsellor. You would be very welcome at Relate NI where you could spend time getting to know your relationship with yourself.

See www.relateni.org for more information