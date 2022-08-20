Dear Louanne: It’s great life is back to normal but it’s made me realise that I’m stuck in a rut!

I thought after Covid was mainly over and things got back to normal, that my life would return to normal. The problem is, it has returned to normal but I’ve realised it’s all a bit boring! I feel utterly stuck in a rut – nothing is ‘wrong’ but it’s not exciting or as fulfilling as I thought. I thought it’d be great to have our freedom back but now I do I realise there’s so much I want to do in life and I haven’t done any of it!