Dear Louanne: I’ve gone out with my best friend’s ex-partner, but should I tell her about it?

In recent weeks, I had a dalliance with someone who used to date my best friend years ago. It was quite serious between them at the time, but they have been broken up close to a decade. I didn’t expect it to happen and, because of their relationship, had never thought of being interested in him. Now I feel guilty and don’t know if I should tell her or not. She is not currently in a relationship, but we have always said that we wouldn’t even consider an ex-partner, putting our friendship first. SN

Hello SN

The word that stands out in your letter is ‘guilty’. Emotions like guilt, shame or embarrassment cause us to reflect on ourselves.

People can feel guilty because of something that they have done, as well as for things that they haven’t done.

It is believed that guilt serves a social function to support helpful relationships by treating people respectfully and fairly while discouraging behaviour that could be hurtful or damaging.

Research indicates that experiencing guilt demonstrates the ability to feel empathy, as well as the ability to be trustworthy.

You feel guilty because you believe that you have done something ‘wrong’. You think that you have breached the rules agreed with your best friend regarding being with an ex-partner because the friendship between you is more important.

There are people who feel guilt that is disproportionate to the perceived harm that they have caused or have not caused any harm at all.

I wonder if feeling guilty is a familiar experience for you? If your feelings of guilt are often excessive and undeserved, then it may help you to seek some support in addressing these intense emotions.

You describe your contact with him as a ‘dalliance’. Do you still have feelings for him?

Thinking about your friend and if she had a ‘dalliance’ with an ex of yours from over a decade ago, would you hold her accountable? Perhaps you are holding yourself to a very high, maybe unrealistic, standard.

In the end, only you can decide if it is necessary to tell your friend about the dalliance. It will be helpful for you to first reflect on what the reasons are for telling her.

Are you wanting to tell your friend about it because you feel bad? By telling her perhaps you are hoping that you will feel better?

Honesty has been described as a veiled form of self-indulgence.

If you tell her, will it cause your friend more hurt than not knowing could ever have?

Sometimes it is the better choice to tell the truth, even though we know that someone will be angry and disappointed in us.

Honesty and truthfulness is key to our sense of ourselves and our relationships. But it is much more complex than simply being the ‘right’ thing to do.

A friendship without honesty cannot last and trust means that you would not intentionally hurt your friend.

Dear Louanne

I think my teacher is picking on my child. Given what he says when he comes home from school (he is eight), the teacher is constantly asking him the most difficult questions and telling him to stop fidgeting. He can’t seem to do anything right. The teacher is new to the school, so I do not know how to approach the subject more formally. I did try to speak with them but they brushed it off, but I want my concerns to be taken seriously. WB

Hello WB

I’m sorry to hear that your child is experiencing difficulty with his new teacher. I’m sorry to hear that your attempt to have an informal conversation with the teacher was unsuccessful. I would invite you to request a more formal meeting with the teacher. It will be important to prepare for this meeting in advance.

Approach the meeting with as open a mind as possible. When our child is unhappy because of the actions of another, especially someone we have entrusted with our child’s safety and wellbeing, it impacts us also.

Give the teacher the space and opportunity to talk about what is happening in school with your child. Education is a partnership between school and home. Agree together a way forward to support your little boy. What does the teacher recommend? What do you think would support your son better?

It’s important to find a way together that will work well for your child. Agree a timeframe to link in together to monitor the situation.

Many teachers go into the profession because it is a true vocation, much more than a ‘job’. They are dedicated to inspiring a love of learning in children and young people. They realise and cherish the privileged position that they hold in a child’s life, the ability to positively influence a young student.

However, as with every profession, there are examples of poor practice and poorly equipped individuals within their roles.

If your more formal meeting does not address the issues satisfactorily, or if improvements do not take place, continue through the policy and procedures that your school will have in place. It is likely that the next person to talk with is either the head of year or the head teacher, followed by the board of governors if there still isn’t a resolution. Of course, hopefully the challenges can be resolved without having to go through the various stages of a complaints procedure.

Out of this difficult situation it is clear that your little boy will know that he is listened to, believed and has an ally in his parent. You have communicated to him that you are his safe person, that you will support him in working through anything that is important to him. That is such a powerful foundation for life.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org