Dear Louanne: ‘My brother’s angry he wasn’t chosen as my baby’s godfather’

My brother is angry with me and my husband because we did not choose him as godfather to our baby son. He had always presumed — there’s only me and him in our family — that he’d be chosen so when we didn’t (we picked my husband’s closest friend), my brother was very upset. He’s not particularly religious but says we should have chosen him as he’s family, and my husband’s friend is not. Now my brother is saying he doesn’t want to attend the christening or have anything to do with us. I know he’s being hot headed but I want to sort this out, for us and for my parents, who are in the middle.

KC

Dear KC

Congratulations to you and your husband on the birth of your baby son. Welcome to the world to your little baby.

Having a baby is a life changing event.

We understand this for the parents but we don’t always realise how much it can impact on the wider family relationships as well as on friendships. Any shift, any change in the family dynamics whether it is a coupling, a marriage, a birth, a death, all bring about some level of disturbance to the status quo.

The difference experienced can feel unsettling and open up underlying, otherwise manageable feelings that bubble under the surface usually.

There are all kinds of traditions and stories held within families. Some of these are known, open, transparent within the relationships like Sunday dinners at Granny’s house or doing the big shop on a Friday afternoon. Some of them are unspoken, unknown even but still powerful.

Your brother held a belief that he was supposed to be invited to be the godfather of your child. Perhaps his belief was entirely unknown to you.

The role of godparent is an interesting one. As your brother puts forward it is often a tradition to pick a relative to be the godparent, the interested adult, the guiding influence in a child’s life, the spiritual influence for some.

There is a hope that a godparent will be a positive influence. It may be an indication of your brother’s potential influence in how he has responded to not being asked to be godparent. You say that he has become angry, upset, he says he will not attend the christening or have anything further to do with you. Your brother already has a role in your son, his nephew’s life — he is the uncle. Nothing is going to change that.

Choosing a godparent is a personal choice. It is an important decision. You’ve made a decision for your son because your husband’s closest friend is someone who is present in your lives, who has been involved in your husbands’ life and there is a hope that he will continue to be so.

Looking to repair the hurt that has been experienced within a family means reconciling and mending a relationship that has been wounded. Repairing a damaged relationship works when all parties are invested, in time, in energy over time.

This commitment has to be mutual. Repair and restoration requires one partner to set aside blame and another partner to acknowledge the hurt.

When you think about the relationship overall with your brother, would you say that there are more positive than negative interactions? When a relationship has more positive, supportive and accepting interactions then it is much more likely to manage conflict when conflict inevitably emerges.

You are willing and open to healing a fractured relationship. You can’t do this alone. Your brother needs to be also interested in supporting the relationship.

‘My sister is supporting my ex husband during our marriage breakup’

I had a difficult marriage to my ex and while we’re heading towards divorce, most of my family has ensured my children and I are well supported. However, my sister – I found out – is visiting my ex, bringing him food and clothes etc. She told our mother that someone needs to support him. They always got on very well but I thought we always got on well as sisters! She knows what happened in our marriage but says she isn’t taking sides.

EF

Dear EF

Thank you for your letter. I’m sorry to hear about the difficult time that you’ve experienced in your marriage. It is not easy to leave a relationship that is unhealthy or unhelpful. The very experience of such a relationship can erode our sense of ourselves, can make us feel diminished, to believe ourselves not good enough to be valued and treated with respect.

Despite all these challenges you have been able to remove yourself and your children from a relationship that did not nourish you.

I am reassured that you and your children feel supported by most of your family

Unfortunately, not everyone understands the experience of leaving from a difficult relationship. People who cause such challenging behaviour within their intimate relationships are often very charming to the outside world.

It takes courage and bravery to share the hurt that has been caused within a relationship. You need to feel supported and believed. Thankfully, most of your family do believe you and do support you.

It may feel as though your sister is invalidating your experience as though somehow your ex’s behaviour was not so important. Yet, it was important enough that the relationship could not be sustained.

In the end, it will be a struggle for your sister and her conscience that she has decided to take food and clothes to your ex, because the information was uncovered not disclosed or openly discussed with you.

When you remember back to the early days when you first met your ex, how open would you have been at the time to hearing from someone that that relationship may not be the healthiest choice to make?

The ending of a relationship is always an emotional experience. There are delicate issues around navigating co-parenting, if this is a possibility.

Relate NI offers separation counselling to support the ending of a relationship. We also offer co-parenting counselling to explore how best to parent apart. You don’t have to attend these sessions with your ex, you can attend separately. You can attend Relate NI on your own to unpack the impact of leaving this relationship, the impact on you, your children, your wider family.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org